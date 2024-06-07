Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition revealed at $400 - and a 40-centimeter figure is just the start

The Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition is here, and the most-wishlisted game on Steam is serving up an expectedly lavish selection of goodies ahead of its August 20 launch on PS5 and PC - and, now at a later date following a quiet delay, on Xbox.

Edition and pre-order details dropped during today's Summer Game Fest Live showcase . Pre-orders are open now , but at least on the official website, the deluxe and collector's edition are curiously limited to PC at the time of writing. Pre-ordering any edition gets you instant access to the "Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd," which is also obtainable in-game normally.

The $399.99 collector's edition comes with a 40-centimeter figure of the main character and a colored silk scroll featuring the "Teaching of the Heart Sutra." Other physical goods include a wind chime necklace, thunderstone ring, gold sun crow pin, stamps and a postcard, a steelbook case, and a certificate of warranty. For PC users, the actual game naturally comes as a digital deluxe edition activation code.

(Image credit: Game Science)

The $169.99 deluxe edition comes with the same physical goods, but with the figure swapped for a bronze 1:1 headband model and the scroll art changed to "Chaos at the Peach Banquet." As usual, those big figures really contribute to the price of the fanciest editions.

"Note that a release date for the physical editions is pending," the publisher adds. "Release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time."

For the record, the standard edition is $59.99, and the digital deluxe edition is $69.99.

I got my ass kicked by a monkey in the Black Myth: Wukong demo, and it was amazing .