Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition revealed at $400 - and a 40-centimeter figure is just the start
The $169 deluxe edition is no slouch either
The Black Myth: Wukong collector's edition is here, and the most-wishlisted game on Steam is serving up an expectedly lavish selection of goodies ahead of its August 20 launch on PS5 and PC - and, now at a later date following a quiet delay, on Xbox.
Edition and pre-order details dropped during today's Summer Game Fest Live showcase. Pre-orders are open now, but at least on the official website, the deluxe and collector's edition are curiously limited to PC at the time of writing. Pre-ordering any edition gets you instant access to the "Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd," which is also obtainable in-game normally.
The $399.99 collector's edition comes with a 40-centimeter figure of the main character and a colored silk scroll featuring the "Teaching of the Heart Sutra." Other physical goods include a wind chime necklace, thunderstone ring, gold sun crow pin, stamps and a postcard, a steelbook case, and a certificate of warranty. For PC users, the actual game naturally comes as a digital deluxe edition activation code.
The $169.99 deluxe edition comes with the same physical goods, but with the figure swapped for a bronze 1:1 headband model and the scroll art changed to "Chaos at the Peach Banquet." As usual, those big figures really contribute to the price of the fanciest editions.
"Note that a release date for the physical editions is pending," the publisher adds. "Release timing for the Xbox Series X|S version will be disclosed at a later time."
For the record, the standard edition is $59.99, and the digital deluxe edition is $69.99.
I got my ass kicked by a monkey in the Black Myth: Wukong demo, and it was amazing.
Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a senior writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.