Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Collector's Edition "sold out way faster" than expected, so all its cool merch is getting re-released without the base RPG for $119

Merch from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Collector's Edition is being re-released after it sold out "way faster" than expected the first time around.

Earlier this year, a $150 edition of the hit turn-based RPG included the base game, some downloadable cosmetics, a glossy steelbook case, a 48-page hardback artbook, and an 8-inch tall music box that doubled as a monolith statuette. Expedition 33's Collector's Edition sold out so fast, though, that Sandfall Interactive is going for round two.

(Image credit: Kepler)

"Our Collector’s Edition sold out way faster than we expected," the developer tweeted today. "We know a lot of you missed out, so we've spent the time since then putting something together."

The new £99.99 / $119.99 Monolith Set includes all the sweet physical merch, without the base game. Pre-orders open tomorrow, May 23, and close on June 12 at 11am EDT / 8am PDT.

"Due to the ongoing tariff situation between the US and China, shipping costs to the US will be higher to account for potential charges at delivery, and US customers may incur additional import duty," Sandfall added. "To help combat scalpers, we're also limiting purchases to two per customer."

Clair Obscur became a way, way bigger hit than anyone really expected before launch, having sold over one million sales in three days and breaking concurrent player records over on Steam. So, yeah, there are probably tons of fans of the game who weren't really aware of its existence a few months ago, and it makes sense they'd now probably like the chance to grab some physical goodies for the J'RPG.

