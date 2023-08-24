Baldur's Gate 3 will launch on Xbox this year after Larian and Phil Spencer "found a solution"

The hit D&D RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Series X and S "this year," as Larian Studios boss Swen Vincke has now confirmed.

"Super happy to confirm that after meeting Phil Spencer yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time," Vincke says on Twitter. "All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."

An Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 was never announced in any formal way, though Larian has made clear in previous interviews it is in development. The studio told us earlier this year that it had been "unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X and S, which is a requirement for us to ship."

It seems Microsoft was willing to relax its requirement of feature parity between Xbox Series X and S in this particular case, so if Starfield isn't enough for you, you'll have another massive RPG to look forward to later this year.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on September 6 - the same day that Starfield hits Xbox and PC, in fact - so Xbox fans will be able to let their PlayStation brethren be the guinea pigs on the console port. Given that the PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 already has some pretty well-implemented controller support, however, there's probably not too much to worry about.

