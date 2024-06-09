Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 direct live coverage - all the news from the Black Ops 6 reveal and Direct
We are hours away from the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 reveal Direct where we will finally find out about the new campaign and multiplayer, as part of Summer Game Fest. So far we know it's this installment fill focus on the Iraq War from the early 2000s.
The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 reveal is happening June 9, 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT, following immediately by a Black Ops Direct, with more information on the game.
When is the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 reveal
The Black Ops 6 reveal is at:
10am PDT
1pm EDT
6pm BST
7pm CET
So far we know two things: Black Ops 6 will be taking on at least the 1991 Gulf War and possibly the 2003 Iraq War, and Adler is back. The initial teaser trailer gave a glimpse of the world leaders involved in the two wars at the time - US President's Bush and Clinton, UK Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and President of Iraq, Saddam Hussein.