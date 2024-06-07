Silent Hill creator's new studio leaks its own Slitterhead trailer early, revealing a November release date and monsters that'll haunt my dreams for months

Slitterhead will release on November 8 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4, a leaked gameplay trailer has revealed.

Slitterhead was meant to receive its debut gameplay trailer later today, June 7, as part of the Summer Game Fest 2024, but developer Bokeh Game Studio accidentally published the trailer to its YouTube channel early (as reported by Gematsu). Shortly after publication, the trailer was pretty swiftly taken down by the developer.

The main part of the trailer was a release date reveal - Slitterhead is out later this year on November 8. What's more, it's coming to both last and current-gen console platforms alike, launching across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

For the gameplay, though, we now know we'll be able to transfer our consciousness across multiple people in Slitterhead, becoming everyday citizens, and more battle-hardened individuals capable of fighting back against the monster we've previously seen in Bokeh's game.

There's a bit where a character leaps off a big high-rise building, but right before hitting the ground, they transfer to another character, strolling along the pavement. This character seemingly couldn't fight back against the monsters, but two characters could: one with some sort of claws, and another with a shotgun and what looked like a sword.

It also looks like we'll be playing a fair bit of Slitterhead as a cop trying to piece together a mystery, and in combat, it looks like they can whip out a minigun to mow monsters down. There are a lot of supernatural elements at work here, predictably for a game with creatures like these, including an ability to lock creatures in place, and another that fashions a spear out of what looks like blood.

Oh yeah, and transferring consciousness isn't limited to humans - you can play as a dog, too.

