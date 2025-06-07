Former GTA and Red Dead dev's ritualistic horror game is expanding on its planned PC-only launch, and is now releasing on consoles too

Ritual Tides, a horror game from a team of game industry veterans who count GTA 5, Red Red Redemption 2, and Star Citizen on their resumes, was just shown off during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

Washed up on a mysterious island, your goal is to discover the secrets that it holds. From the trailer, those appear to revolve around some kind of religious cult. Perhaps that shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the 'Ritual' aspect of the game's headlines, but nonetheless, both the trailer and its distressingly earnest narrator sent something of a chill down my spine, especially when combined with some pretty torturous imagery and some disconcerting pencil-style artwork.

Beyond that, there's not loads of extra info, but the developers did reveal a couple of little surprises. While there's no official release date for Ritual Tides just yet, we do know that it's planned to release in the fall. But squeezed in to the end of the trailer is the fact that the original PC-only launch that developer Vertpaint had planned is now a PC and console launch, which means that more people will be getting their hands on the game even earlier. And you'd better keep it with us, because we'll have an exclusive gameplay reveal of Ritual Tides later this summer, at the next Future Games Show.

There's no Steam page yet, but you can find out more at Ritual Tides' official website.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.