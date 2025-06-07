New horror game Sleep Awake from Spec Ops the Line director, Nine Inch Nails' Robin Finck, and Blumhouse Games gets release window

Sleep Awake, published by Blumhouse Games, just got a 2026 release window at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

The so-called psychedelic horror has a duo of exciting creative directors. On the one hand, there's Cory Davis, the director of Spec Ops: The Line, a game notorious for making you question your morality. Then on the other, you've got Robin Finck from the rock band Nine Inch Nails, who's soundtracking the game with what the studio brilliantly calls "hypnotic evil".

That should mean that Sleep Awake will be a little creatively unusual, and it's certainly got the right pitch for it. You play as Katja, a young woman among the citizens of the last city on Earth just trying to stay awake.

By undergoing a series of potentially horrific experiments, she's trying to avoid what's known as The Hush, where anyone who goes to sleep disappears.

To survive, Katja must not only stay awake, but also escape the clutches of death cults and solve the puzzles of a reality that has her wandering between sleep and death.

The game is a mix of FMV and psychedelic visuals that weirdly remind me of Alan Wake 2, with enemy encounters mixing up stealth, survival, and chase sequences, which sounds like a dream gone wrong.

As you can see from the trailer that just dropped at the Future Games Show, it certainly looks like we're going to be in for quite the experience next year. With new publisher Blumhouse Games kicking off so well with Fear the Spotlight earlier this year, I'm intrigued to see how its slate expands with Sleep Awake and Crisol: Theater of Idols, which also got a new trailer at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sleep Awake is going to drop on PS5, Xbox Series X and S in 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.