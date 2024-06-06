Summer Game Fest Live 2024 stream – when it starts and how to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and more

You'll want to get your Summer Game Fest 2024 stream platform of choice bookmarked sooner rather than later – be it YouTube or Twitch – as the start time for the announcement extravaganza isn't far off now.

As one glance at our Summer Game Fest schedule will tell you, the event has taken the summer mantle from E3 regarding reveal showcases – while not all related to one another, the next week is going to be stuffed with showcases from Xbox, Ubisoft, and, of course, Summer Game Fest itself.

Here, though, we're focusing on the Summer Game Fest showcase itself. Plenty will be left as a surprise, though one Steam page reveals 25 games we'll likely see at the event, like the Persona veteran-helmed JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, Budokai Tenkaichi revival Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.

If you care for some extra reading, we've given guessing the rest a good go, and you can read all about it on our Summer Game Fest 2024 predictions feature. If you want to head in without spoilers, we recommend swerving social media as the teases are coming through.

Now that's out of the way, read on to find out when the Summer Game Fest 2024 start time is and where you can go to watch it.

Summer Game Fest 2024 start time

The Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase kicks off at 2pm PDT, 5pm EDT, and 10pm BST. You've got two hours of reveals to look forward to so make sure you come prepared with snacks and drinks. Organiser Geoff Keighley has also said that we won't be getting any musical acts or the like this time, so it looks like it'll be straight reveals for the runtime.

Summer Game Fest 2024 stream – how can I watch it?

You can watch Summer Game Fest 2024 on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok, so you should be able to check it out on your favorite platform. We've also included the YouTube video up above, so you can favorite this page and come back to it if you fancy.

