Predicting the games of Summer Game Fest 2024: What we expect to see from each of the major publishers

With Summer Game Fest 2024 set to begin on June 7, GamesRadar+ is kicking off its look ahead to all of the major press conferences and showcases on the near horizon. Even with E3 2024 cancelled, the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule is already packed with dedicated showings from Xbox, Ubisoft, and plenty of others – major video game creators who want nothing more than to show the new games of 2024 (and beyond) that you should be getting excited to play.

I've been covering the video game industry for over a decade now, and I know that it can be pretty difficult to get a clear sense of what may appear. That's why I have put together this guide to help you set some expectations, outlining what I expect to see from each of the major publishers this summer. The countdown to Summer Game Fest 2024 begins here.

(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

2K Games

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Summer Game Fest will host the reveal of "the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises." While I wish this meant that a new Mafia game was ready from developer Hanger 13, I think there are some other likely candidates. For starters, it's been five years since we last heard anything about BioShock 4, and we know that Firaxis is working on the "the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise." But there's also Borderlands 4 to consider, more likely following Take-Two's acquisition of Gearbox Software earlier this year. 2K could also have other announcements to share, as rumors suggest that the publisher has acquired the FIFA license after EA ended its 30-year partnership with soccer's governing body.

Amazon Games

(Image credit: NCSoft)

I'd love to sit here and tell you that Amazon Games' confirmed attendance at Summer Game Fest means we're about to get a reveal for either the untitled Tomb Raider project it's developing in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics or for the untitled The Lord of the Rings MMO announced last year, but I just don't see it happening. Amazon does have three other projects in the works – one being developed in-house, one in partnership with Glowmade, and another with Disruptive Games – but I think it's more likely that the publisher shows off more of Throne and Liberty, the MMORPG which Amazon is helping NCSoft publish outside of Korea this year.

Activision

(Image credit: Activision)

If you're looking for big Activision news you should go ahead and mark June 9 on your calendar. The publisher has already revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is in development at Treyarch, with the worldwide reveal set to take place in a dedicated Black Ops 6 direct on June 9. I would anticipate that Microsoft Gaming will also detail which Activision games it plans to bring to Game Pass during the Xbox Games Showcase, but you shouldn't expect any additional video game announcements. The vast majority of the Activision-owned developers are cogs in the Call of Duty machinery, while Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob recently earned its independence.

Annapurna Interactive

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Annapurna Interactive has hosted its own dedicated summer showcase for the past three years, although a 2024 edition is yet to be announced. It's expected that the publisher will instead route its biggest reveals through Summer Game Fest Live, although it's difficult to guess what they may be – given that so many of Annapurna's most ambitious titles (Cocoon and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes being two recent examples) often come out of nowhere. Personally, I'm keen to see more of Silent Hill: Townfall and Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth; oh, and Skin Deep, from the legends over at Blendo Games. At the very least you should expect gameplay reveals for the 2024 lineup: Bounty Star, Flock, and Ghost Bike.

Atlus

(Image credit: Atlus)

There's a very real chance that the video game which gets everybody talking out of Summer Game Fest Live is Metaphor: ReFantazio. When Persona 5 shipped in 2016, director and producer Katsura Hashino announced his intention to retire from the franchise (no surprise there, given that he also led development of Persona 3 and Persona 4), prompting Atlus to establish a new production division to let him explore other creative ideas. Metaphor: ReFantazio is the studio's first original project, an RPG set in a dazzling medieval fantasy world. It's been confirmed that Hashino will be in attendance, and I expect him to turn some heads with a new look at this upcoming RPG.

Bandai Namco

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

I know that many of you will only care about one Bandai Namco offering at Summer Game Fest, and that is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. It's certainly possible that the showcase has been granted the worldwide gameplay reveal for the expansion, ahead of its release on June 20, but I honestly wonder whether Bandai Namco's potential involvement with SGF could hinge around other projects. For starters, there's Unknown 9: Awakening scheduled for release this year, and we're long overdue updates on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 (particularly after developer Supermassive Games recently suffered layoffs).

Bethesda Softworks

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Gaming recently enacted a significant restructure of Bethesda's operations, closing Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, so I expect the publisher will want to showcase what the rest of the group is working towards. While it's likely too early for Marvel's Blade, Elder Scrolls 6, or Fallout 5 reveals, I do expect Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield: Shattered Space to appear during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. There's also unverified rumors circling that id Software will reveal Doom: The Dark Ages, and an open question to be answered on whether any other Bethesda titles will follow Hi-Fi Rush to other platforms – who knows, that Starfield on PS5 dream could finally come true.

Bokeh Game Studio

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

With Bokeh Game Studio confirmed as an official Summer Game Fest 2024 partner, it's almost guaranteed that we will get a full gameplay reveal of Slitterhead. Revealed back at the Game Awards in 2021, this new title from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama has long been one of GamesRadar's most anticipated upcoming horror games. The opportunity to see more of Slitterhead is exciting, particularly as any new look that does arrive will be just days after we get a look at some brand new Silent Hill games from Konami's special Transmission on May 30.

Capcom

(Image credit: Capcom)

How big are you willing to dream? We know that Capcom will be a part of Summer Game Fest; will it show a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories Collection in celebration of its release on June 14, or will we be treated to a blowout showcase of Monster Hunter Wilds? Hopefully the latter, given that 2025 will be here before you know it. While unverified rumors persist that Resident Evil 9 – along with Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica remakes, as Capcom desperately attempts to swerve the Resident Evil 5 hazard – are in active development, I'd be shocked to see any of them this summer.

Devolver Digital

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

I'm no mind reader, but I suspect that the returning Devolver Digital summer showcase will be suitably unhinged. I think it's safe to assume that the roster of 2024 releases will get a good showing here, with particular attention paid to The Plucky Squire, Neva, and Skate Story – all of which look utterly delightful. I think it's also safe to assume that there will be a lot of nonsense involved in this presentation, between all of the video games with exceptionally silly premises – Anger Foot and Baby Steps, I'm looking at you – and as Devolver claims that the June 7 showcase is in actuality the 15th birthday party for the publisher's mascot, Volvy.

Epic Games

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has confirmed its involvement with Summer Game Fest and I'm torn. The dreamer in me would like to believe that the Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion will be given its debut, given that Epic published the landmark horror adventure and that creative director Sam Lake appears to be teasing a presence at SGF . But the realist in me knows that Epic Games will likely show up with a bounty of Fortnite news – nothing on the scale of Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, but perhaps a new collaboration or live event as the battle royale pushes towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 3 this August.

EA

(Image credit: BioWare)

With EA confirming attendance at Summer Game Fest, now is the time for long-overdue updates. Reveals for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and Skate 4 are long overdue, and I do wonder whether EA Motive's untitled Iron Man game is ready to take flight. That isn't the only upcoming Marvel game EA is currently working on, but it's probably too early for more info on Cliffhanger Games' Black Panther game. The same is likely true for BioWare's Mass Effect 5, Respawn's Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sequel, Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game, and whatever DICE and Motive is doing with Battlefield beyond 2042.

Focus Entertainment

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

If I were working at Focus Entertainment, I would be praying to whatever gods blessed our worlds with so much available waist-high-cover that Xbox don't reveal Gears of War 6 this year. That's because Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is likely to appear at one of the summer showcases and look pretty damn good while doing it. Set for release on September 9, 2024, it wouldn't be out of the realms of possibility for a flashy gameplay update. The publisher also needs to clarify whether John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is sticking with its vague 2024 release window.

Konami

(Image credit: Konami)

Konami hasn't confirmed attendance at Summer Game Fest or IGN Live, although the publisher will host a Silent Hill Transmission broadcast on May 30. While that does mean we won't likely see more from the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake this summer, we are about to get a lot of updates surrounding the upcoming Silent Hill games. The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team could be given a release date, although I'd settle for a longer gameplay reveal. No Code's Silent Hill: Townfall is in desperate need of more detail, same goes for Silent Hill F – the ninth mainline game in the franchise. Not long to wait now.

Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo isn't going to appear during Summer Game Fest. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has already announced an intention to hold a dedicated Nintendo Direct in June, although the company is yet to give that a firm date. Either way, we know that the incoming showcase won't include any news on Switch 2, and will instead focus on the upcoming Switch games library "for the latter half of 2024." Does that mean we might finally get a fresh look at Metroid Prime 4? It's more likely that we'll get some new HD remasters and delightful looking indie games.

PlayStation

(Image credit: SIE)

Many view PlayStation pulling out of E3 2019 as the beginning of the end for the annual trade convention. The publisher elected to go its own way, hosting its own digital showcases throughout the year as a vehicle for its biggest updates and announcements. It's been over a year since the last PlayStation Showcase (although we've had three smaller 'State of Play' broadcasts since) and no word yet on whether Sony has plans to hold one this summer. PlayStation is a confirmed Summer Game Fest partner although it is yet to reveal the extent of its involvement – it could be as small as a new trailer to celebrate the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape on June 4, or could relate to upcoming PS5 games like Marvel's Wolverine, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, or Concord – the new shooter which is supposedly landing this year.

Private Division

(Image credit: Wētā Workshop)

I was honestly a little surprised to see Private Division amongst the confirmed Summer Game Fest partners, particularly as the publisher deals with the aftermath of mass layoffs which forced the reported closure of Roll7 and Intercept Games. Private Division does have publishing deals in place with Weta Workshop for the delightful-looking Tales of the Shire, Yellow Brick Games for Eternal Strands, Bloober Team for an unannounced survival horror game, Game Freak for an unannounced action-adventure game, and Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked – which entered early access in April. Will we see any of these titles on June 7? It's hard to say, all things considered.

Rockstar Games

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Will a Rockstar Games reveal be the 'one last thing' surprise for Summer Game Fest Live? It's highly unlikely. The truth is, Rockstar is such a wild card in the video game industry that I could honestly see the studio opting instead to position a GTA 6 gameplay reveal seconds before the SGF showcase kicks off – just so that it can sit back and watch the internet burn itself to the ground in a frenzy. When Rockstar does show more of Grand Theft Auto 6 off, as we march towards the 'Fall 2025' release window, it will no doubt be a day to remember: I just don't think it'll be during Summer Game Fest.

SEGA

(Image credit: SEGA)

Given how challenging the current environment is for SEGA, I find it difficult to believe that new announcements are coming to SGF. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to sell Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment, and enacted mass layoffs at Creative Assembly (forcing the cancellation of Hyenas) – the latter is rumored to be working on Total War: Star Wars, but a reveal seems unlikely. So too does any further information surrounding the planned revivals of Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage. If any SEGA games appear at SGF, it'll likely be either Sonic X Shadow Generations or Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

SNK

(Image credit: Dotemu)

SNK has been confirmed as a partner for Summer Game Fest 2024, most likely to showcase Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This is the first new entry to the Fatal Fury franchise in 26 years, and the publisher has been steadily building anticipation around this new installment since its reveal at EVO 2023. I expect that we'll see new gameplay and a 2025 release date set in stone. In a dream world, we will also get a firm update on Leikir Studio and DotEmu's Metal Slug Tactics – the years-long wait for more information is, frankly, becoming unbearable.

Square Enix

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix is perhaps the largest absence from the confirmed Summer Game Fest partners list. Given that the publisher has Dragon Quest 12 and Kingdom Hearts 4 in development, that's certainly disappointing, although I wouldn't be surprised if Square Enix showed up in a summer showcase in some capacity. It's been recently teasing the release of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake online , a game which we've heard exceptionally little about since it was announced back in May 2021. Either way, expect Square Enix to have a quiet summer as it regroups following the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth earlier this year.

Ubisoft

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is hosting its own press conference in 2024, with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to air on Monday, June 10. You should expect to see the first Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay, as well as a fresh look at Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release on August 30 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. I suspect that we'll also see Assassin's Creed Infinity, the interactive nexus tying upcoming Assassin's Creed games together, and teases for upcoming Ubisoft games like The Divison 3, Splinter Cell Remake, and Project U. Whether Beyond Good & Evil 2 resurfaces remains an open question.

Valve

(Image credit: Valve)

In an ordinary year, I wouldn't bother speculating on Valve appearing at Summer Game Fest Live. The publisher famously works to its own schedule, nor has it confirmed its attendance to the upcoming showcase. But the Half-Life developer finds itself in a strange position, as hundreds of gameplay videos have hit the internet for Deadlock – a new team-based hero shooter that hasn't actually been announced. Imagine third-person Overwatch with the style of Team Fortress and you should get some idea of how Deadlock is shaping up, and there's every possibility that Valve tries to get in front of the leaks at SGF.

Warner Bros Games

(Image credit: Player First Games)

WB Games has confirmed that it is a Summer Game Fest partner, but we don't yet have a strong sense of what the publisher may show. We know for certain that Batman: Arkham Shadows will get a gameplay reveal, the new VR experience from developer Camouflaj, but there could be more. I wouldn't be shocked to see Mortal Kombat 1, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and MultiVersus announce new DLC, while a gameplay reveal for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is long overdue. The big question is whether Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman will show, given that it's been three years since we last received an update on the mysterious action-adventure game.

Xbox

(Image credit: The Initiative)

Even if I were to discount the video games in development at Activision and Bethesda, and went ahead and removed all third-party exclusives out of the equation (the likes of Ark 2 and Stalker 2) then Xbox Game Studios still has 10 confirmed titles in active production that it could show at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. That doesn't even take into account what studios like Double Fine, inXile, and The Coalition may be working on behind the scenes. Which is all to say that it's impossible to anticipate what Microsoft Gaming will reveal, although I'd be pretty surprised if upcoming Xbox Series X games like Fable 4, Perfect Dark, and State of Decay 3 were no-shows.

For more of GamesRadar+ ongoing coverage of the summer events, be sure to bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage hub.