Sega cancels Total War studio’s zero-gravity extraction shooter Hyenas out of nowhere

Sega is canceling Creative Assembly's unreleased zero-gravity extraction shooter Hyenas.

That comes from a notice posted to Sega Sammy's investor relations website, explaining that several games under development have ceased due to the ongoing financial situation in Europe.

"In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel 'Hyenas' and some unannounced titles under development," the statement reads. "Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development."

Alongside canceling several unannounced games, Sega is also implementing a reduction of "various fixed expenses at several group companies in relevant regions, centered on the Creative Assembly," the developer of Hyenas and the ongoing Total War series. As a result of all of this, Sega expects to record a loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Speaking to the why, Sega says profitability in Europe has been hit by various events, such as an economic downturn brought about by inflation and the "reactionary decline from the stay-at-home demand in COVID-19."

Creative Assembly demoed Hyenas only last month at Gamescom. Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the time, product director Alex Hunnisett spoke about playing the long game.

"Sega has been super supportive. They're all-in," he said. "The truth is, you can never really predict the future, but we certainly have long ambitions and plans for this franchise. SEGA has bought into those plans, and they are super keen for us to go on that journey [...] whether it's a stratospheric launch or something that builds up over time, either way we're focused on building this new franchise. Every game takes a different path, and I'm just excited to see what Hyenas' will be."

Before today's news, Hyenas was due to release this year.

