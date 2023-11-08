Destiny 2: The Final Shape release date, new location, and everything we know

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the next big expansion for Bungie's multiplayer FPS, taking you into the Traveler's Pale Heart to face the Witness head on. It's also the culmination of the franchise's Light and Darkness Saga, which all started back in 2014 with Destiny 1. However, that doesn't mean it's the end of Destiny 2, and The Final Shape will still be adding plenty, with new Episodes paving the road ahead.



However, recent layoffs and troubles at Bungie have fans understandably concerned about how The Final Shape is shaping up, especially regarding a potential delay. Details on the expansion are quite limited for the moment, with Bungie only revealing some of the headline changes and additions in its August 2023 showcase, but there will be plenty more reveals in the lead up to release, whenever that is. For now, here's everything we know about Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Final Shape was meant to be releasing on February 27, 2024. However, The Final Shape release date has been delayed to June 2024 according to a report from Bloomberg. The report says the reason for this planned delay is that The Final Shape was getting good but not great feedback, with the extra time allowing for further improvements to the expansion. This was apparently mentioned at a Bungie meeting a couple of weeks prior to the recent mass layoffs at Bungie, resulting in an estimated cut of 8% to the studio's staff.

It's worth noting that Bungie is yet to officially comment on this reported four-month delay – the original February release date is still featured on platform store pages. If Bloomberg's report is accurate, it means the newly revealed Season of the Wish will last for approximately seven months, making it the longest season in Destiny 2's history.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape platforms

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store). However, don't expect to see The Final Shape popping up on PC or Xbox Game Pass. While Bungie retains a level of independence under Sony, it's highly unlikely that any Destiny 2 expansions will come to Game Pass due to this partnership.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape pre-order

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are a few editions of Destiny 2: The Final Shape up for pre-order right now though they offer lots of different extras, so it can be confusing knowing which one is best for you.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape: $49.99/£42.99

The Final Shape Expansion + one Episode in the year of The Final Shape (you get whichever Episode is active when you first log in for free). Pre-ordering now gets you the Final Shell Ghost Shell and an emblem.

$49.99/£42.99 The Final Shape Expansion + one Episode in the year of The Final Shape (you get whichever Episode is active when you first log in for free). Pre-ordering now gets you the Final Shell Ghost Shell and an emblem. Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass: $99.99/£83.99

The Final Shape Expansion + all three Episodes in the year of The Final Shape ('Echoes', 'Revenant', and 'Heresy') + The Final Shape Dungeon Key + more. Pre-ordering the expansion now instantly grants you the Final Shell Ghost Shell, an emblem, an emote, and the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle.

$99.99/£83.99 The Final Shape Expansion + all three Episodes in the year of The Final Shape ('Echoes', 'Revenant', and 'Heresy') + The Final Shape Dungeon Key + more. Pre-ordering the expansion now instantly grants you the Final Shell Ghost Shell, an emblem, an emote, and the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle. Destiny 2: The Final Shape Collector's Edition: $275/€305

All Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass content listed above + a digital copy of The Final Shape soundtrack + Destiny 1 Tower replica with miniature Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde figurines + more. This limited edition can only be pre-ordered through the Bungie store – UK and EU players should use the EU Bungie store.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape gameplay

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Final Shape's campaign is the big focus as it's got a lot of narrative lifting to do. It's taking place in a new, "linear" destination called the Pale Heart, which will then open more after the campaign. This location is influenced by its visitors, so you'll start in a recreation of the Destiny 1 Tower but will journey into more horrific regions tainted by the Witness.

Along the way, you'll face a new enemy unit known as the Subjugators, who specialize in using Stasis and Strand powers. However, when it comes to fighting the Witness itself, you'll be doing that in a new Raid, not the campaign.

(Image credit: Bungie)

To cap things off, there will also be a new Super ability for each of the Destiny 2 Classes, although it seems like there will be no new Subclass element arriving with The Final Shape itself. Void Titans will get the axe-tossing Twilight Arsenal, Storm's Edge for Arc Hunters allows for long-range teleports, and Song of Flame empowers Solar Warlocks with buffed abilities.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape story

(Image credit: Bungie)

The end of Destiny 2 Lightfall saw the Witness create a portal reaching inside the Traveler for reasons unknown. Now in The Final Shape, it's up to Guardians to finally follow and bring the fight to the Witness inside the Traveler's Pale Heart.

Here, the Witness intends to unite its powers of Darkness with the Traveler's Light to manipulate reality into its 'Final Shape'. What exactly is the Final Shape? Conceptually, it's a perfect, final form or moment for the universe. One where everything is ordered with meaning and purpose. However, what this actually looks like is unclear, and many of Destiny's key characters have differing interpretations for what the Final Shape is.

With the help of new and old allies, including the return of Cayde-6, Guardians must overcome the Witness's potentially apocalyptic plan, then who knows what's next?

Is The Final Shape the end of Destiny 2?

(Image credit: Bungie)

No. The Final Shape is not the end of Destiny 2 and Bungie has already revealed plans to keep the story going afterwards with Episodes – a different take on the seasonal model that has been running since late 2019 – though an annual expansion for 2025 has not been announced. However, The Final Shape is the end of the "Light and Darkness Saga", which is Bungie's term for Destiny's almost decade-long story that began with Destiny 1.