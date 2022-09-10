Assassin's Creed Red: Everything we know so far about AC Japan

Assassin's Creed is finally heading to Japan. The Assassin's Creed Codename Red announcement was made during the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase, and it's promising to take us on a tour of a setting and period of history that fans have been asking for ever since the series made its debut 15 years ago.

Assassin's Creed Japan, as it's sure to be known until an official name is confirmed, will be the next "flagship" game in the series, releasing after the newly announced Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023. There is no release window or platforms confirmed for Assassin's Creed Codename Red just yet, and that may be because Ubisoft had even more to share at this showcase. As if two exciting games weren't already enough, the publisher also revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, teased new details on Assassin's Creed Infinity, and released new information on a slew of other upcoming Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft has made it clear that there's never been a better time to be an Assassin's Creed fan, so let's dive into everything we know about Assassin's Creed Red so far.

What is Assassin's Creed Red? Assassin's Creed Japan will be the next major game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, following the success of 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Developer Marc-Alexis Cote, who has served as both creative director and producer on some of the best Assassin's Creed games, described Codename Red as Ubisoft's "next premium flagship title" before teasing that it will be "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed."

Assassin's Creed Red trailer

The Assassin's Creed Codename Red reveal trailer was just 30 seconds long, but it was big on surprises. You can watch the footage above, which seems to confirm the return of the Animus (and the narrative split between past and present), the new Feudal Japan setting, and our first look at the all new assassin – who's wielding a one-handed sword, hidden blade, and jet-black Assassin Order robes.

Assassin's Creed Red setting

Assassin's Creed has explored no fewer than 10 different locations around the world since the series made its debut 15 years ago, but it has never ventured into Japan – until now that is. Marc-Alexis Cote says that Assassin's Creed Codename Red setting will "let players explore one of their most awaited settings ever on the franchise, Feudal Japan" where we'll finally get the chance to "live a very powerful Shinobi fantasy." Ubisoft is yet to confirm the exact period of history we'll be roaming around, although knowing that Assassin's Creed Japan is actually happening is enough to keep our curiosity satiated for now.

Assassin's Creed Red development

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is in development at Ubisoft Quebec. The studio cut its teeth creating expansions for Assassin's Creed 3 and Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, impressing the powers that be enough that it became the first studio outside of series creator Ubisoft Montreal to be handed the reins of a mainline installment. Ubisoft Quebec went on to lead development of 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate and 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. While it's unclear how long Assassin's Creed Codename Red has been in development, we do know that Jonathan Dumont will be returning as creative director – a role he fulfilled on both AC Odyssey and Ubisoft Quebec's Immortals Fenyx Rising, which was released in 2020.

