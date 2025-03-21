Should you side with Mitsumune or Yaya in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

The Assassin's Creed Shadows justice must be served choice affects Mitsumune, but mainly Yaya as she's a potential Ally, so you'll need to choose wisely. With Naoe assassinating Wada Koretake, Mitsumune is dead set on executing the remainder of Koretake's men. However, Yaya, the stoic and peaceful monk, would prefer to let them live, since slaughtering them is the way of your enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ultimately, this choice doesn't have a massive impact, but it's worth knowing the best outcome if you want Yaya as an Ally, so here's how to proceed for this Assassin's Creed Shadows choice.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows Yaya and Mitsumune choice

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

For this choice, which has you siding with either Yaya or Mitsumune at the end of the Heads Will Roll quest, Naoe can either say "Justice must be served" or "Killing them isn't justice". Obviously, choosing to say "Killing them isn’t justice" is the kinder option and will result in Naoe siding with Yaya, making it the better option, particularly if you want to her as one of your Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies. This choice obviously infuriates Mitsumune and Koretake's men are executed anyway before Mitsumune leaves.

Choosing to say that justice must be served in Assassin's Creed Shadows results in Mitsumune's men going ahead with the executions, which unsurprisingly Yaya is not best pleased with, saying that everyone is "beyond saving". However, Mitsumune is also still peeved with Naoe and leaves anyway.

Regardless of your choice, you will still unlock the Ally quest for Yaya called "The Stray Dogs", which ends with an opportunity to recruit Yaya. If you chose to side with Mitsumune and say that justice must be served, you must be on Yaya's side for every decision in this quest, otherwise she might refuse your invitation.

Yaya isn't one of the few Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options, but she's still an incredibly valuable Ally in a fight. Train her at the Dojo in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout to make her even more deadly.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.