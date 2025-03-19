All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Kabukimono locations are all in the below guide, with eight different assassination targets for you to find across the Izumi Settsu and Harima regions. The Kabukimono are one of the first of many mysterious organizations you'll come across in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this one is a group of loud and rowdy ronin warriors and bandits who are, according to your quest giver, a poor influence on the children. If you want to make a good impression on youngsters, here's all the Kabukimono locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows and what you need to do to find them.

Where to find all Kabukimono in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are 8 Kabukimono assassination targets around Assassin's Creed Shadows, the locations of which we've outlined below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ghost General: Money Changer District / Sakai / Izumi Settsu Region Ember: Unnamed Burned buildings north of Sakai / Izumi Settsu Region Chief Cuckoo: Katano Oil Trading Southwest of Katano Castle / Izumi Settsu Region Grave Dancer: Sumiyoshi Shrine / Osaka / Isumi Settsu Region Big Sueki: Muko Post Town / Amagasaki / Izumi Settsu Region Corrupt Blade: Habayama Camp beneath Mount Haba Synchronisation Point / Kanki Burned Fields / Harima Region Laughing Man: Blackstone Cascades / east of Mount Kasagata / Harima Region Peacock: Unnamed Hill Path / north-northeast of Mount Kasagata / Harima border with Tamba

However, if you pursue the quest as given to you by Shin'Nyo in Nishinomiya Shrine Town, after killing enough of the targets you'll get a letter that prompts you to head back to the original Shrine. Here you can leave a notice to summon three of them to a direct confrontation. If you do, they will then appear at the following location:

Ghost General, Peacock & Laughing Man: Unnamed Lumberyard South of Takagi Otsuka Fort / Kanki Burned Fields / Harima Region

There is no advantage to dealing with them in one way over the other, it's just a matter of whether you want to deal with them individually or fight three at once. There is no right or wrong answer here, though obviously these methods are weighed more or less in favour of certain Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke differences. And of course, if you hunt any of them down individually before leaving the summoning letter, it reduces the amount of them you'll have to fight there.

Once you're done, head back to Shin'Nyo to hand in the mission and receive the rewards accordingly. You'll probably level up with the 5000 XP you earn by doing so, so check out the best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills here! Or, alternatively, have a look at how to gain more Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points so you can increase what skills you can even learn at all.

