All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guides
By Contributions from published

The Kabukimono in AC Shadows are a series of rowdy assassination targets

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Kabukimono locations are all in the below guide, with eight different assassination targets for you to find across the Izumi Settsu and Harima regions. The Kabukimono are one of the first of many mysterious organizations you'll come across in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this one is a group of loud and rowdy ronin warriors and bandits who are, according to your quest giver, a poor influence on the children. If you want to make a good impression on youngsters, here's all the Kabukimono locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows and what you need to do to find them.

Where to find all Kabukimono in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are 8 Kabukimono assassination targets around Assassin's Creed Shadows, the locations of which we've outlined below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  1. Ghost General: Money Changer District / Sakai / Izumi Settsu Region
  2. Ember: Unnamed Burned buildings north of Sakai / Izumi Settsu Region
  3. Chief Cuckoo: Katano Oil Trading Southwest of Katano Castle / Izumi Settsu Region
  4. Grave Dancer: Sumiyoshi Shrine / Osaka / Isumi Settsu Region
  5. Big Sueki: Muko Post Town / Amagasaki / Izumi Settsu Region
  6. Corrupt Blade: Habayama Camp beneath Mount Haba Synchronisation Point / Kanki Burned Fields / Harima Region
  7. Laughing Man: Blackstone Cascades / east of Mount Kasagata / Harima Region
  8. Peacock: Unnamed Hill Path / north-northeast of Mount Kasagata / Harima border with Tamba

However, if you pursue the quest as given to you by Shin'Nyo in Nishinomiya Shrine Town, after killing enough of the targets you'll get a letter that prompts you to head back to the original Shrine. Here you can leave a notice to summon three of them to a direct confrontation. If you do, they will then appear at the following location:

  1. Ghost General, Peacock & Laughing Man: Unnamed Lumberyard South of Takagi Otsuka Fort / Kanki Burned Fields / Harima Region

There is no advantage to dealing with them in one way over the other, it's just a matter of whether you want to deal with them individually or fight three at once. There is no right or wrong answer here, though obviously these methods are weighed more or less in favour of certain Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke differences. And of course, if you hunt any of them down individually before leaving the summoning letter, it reduces the amount of them you'll have to fight there.

Once you're done, head back to Shin'Nyo to hand in the mission and receive the rewards accordingly. You'll probably level up with the 5000 XP you earn by doing so, so check out the best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills here! Or, alternatively, have a look at how to gain more Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points so you can increase what skills you can even learn at all.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Naoe squatting next to Lost Page in roof
Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages locations
How to retrieve the box in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
How to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Wakasa and Otama choice after tea ceremony
Should you choose Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge
How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows knowledge points
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows tips
10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Projects
Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Projects
Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony best choices and gift
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe

Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Projects

Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League

Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"

See more latest