Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?

Guides
By published

AC Shadows doesn't have a multiplayer or co-op mode - yet.

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer is not present at launch a feature that players shouldn't expect at launch. Yes, ACS has some online elements, largely linked to limited-time events and monetization models, but there is no multiplayer mode at time of writing in Assassin’s Creed Shadows - which may come as a shame to those who have fond nostalgia for the competitive stealth matchmaking that was once a staple of the franchise. However, there is reason to think that this may change in the near future, with references to a standalone project codenamed "Invictus".

Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer?

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

No, as mentioned above, Assassin's Creed Shadows has no multiplayer features at time of writing, either co-op or competitive matchmaking, nor are there any official announcements to change that at time of writing. However, there are two potential qualifiers to that information:

  • Codename Invictus: In an interview with VGC, Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed that a standalone multiplayer game currently under the project name Invictus was in development, though this would technically not be part of Shadows. It's planned to be accessible through the Animus Hub platform, through which Shadows is also accessed.
  • Codename League: It was reported through Insider Gaming that Shadows has a post-launch update coming that would have a co-op focus, which is reminiscent of the co-op gameplay that featured in Assassin's Creed Unity back in 2014. However, this claim is much harder to confirm with any accuracy, and is included here more for completeness' sake than any real confidence that this multiplayer mode is impending.
More AC Shadows guides

Assassin's Creed Shadows Canon Mode
Assassin's Creed Shadows Immersive Mode
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?

Beyond that, the closest thing that the game has to multiplayer are the online features like the Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects, little battle passes that players can progress through while they play, as well as in-game stores and currency that sell special gear that cycles in and out at regular intervals. Otherwise, it's a strictly single player experience for the time being.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Infinity: Everything you need to know about the Animus Hub
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Everything we know about Ubisoft's new RPG
Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Hexe
Upcoming Assassin's Creed games: Every new Assassin's Creed game in development
The Animus Hub from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows highlighting the game&#039;s Memories for Naoe and Yasuke
Assassin's Creed Infinity is now The Animus Hub, a launcher for modern Assassin's Creed games that Ubisoft definitely doesn't want you to call a launcher
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion Naoe and Yasuke in Awaji forest
Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap, DLC and future content
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' open world rivals Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail thanks to snow that melts in real time in sunny weather
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tennoji Temple
All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Gansenji temple
All Gansenji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs
Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss

All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes

A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update
See more latest