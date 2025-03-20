Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?

Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer is not present at launch a feature that players shouldn't expect at launch. Yes, ACS has some online elements, largely linked to limited-time events and monetization models, but there is no multiplayer mode at time of writing in Assassin’s Creed Shadows - which may come as a shame to those who have fond nostalgia for the competitive stealth matchmaking that was once a staple of the franchise. However, there is reason to think that this may change in the near future, with references to a standalone project codenamed "Invictus".

Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

No, as mentioned above, Assassin's Creed Shadows has no multiplayer features at time of writing, either co-op or competitive matchmaking, nor are there any official announcements to change that at time of writing. However, there are two potential qualifiers to that information:

Codename Invictus: In an interview with VGC, Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed that a standalone multiplayer game currently under the project name Invictus was in development, though this would technically not be part of Shadows. It's planned to be accessible through the Animus Hub platform, through which Shadows is also accessed.

In an interview with VGC, Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed that a was in development, though this would technically not be part of Shadows. It's planned to be accessible through the Animus Hub platform, through which Shadows is also accessed. Codename League: It was reported through Insider Gaming that Shadows has a post-launch update coming that would have a co-op focus, which is reminiscent of the co-op gameplay that featured in Assassin's Creed Unity back in 2014. However, this claim is much harder to confirm with any accuracy, and is included here more for completeness' sake than any real confidence that this multiplayer mode is impending.

Beyond that, the closest thing that the game has to multiplayer are the online features like the Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects, little battle passes that players can progress through while they play, as well as in-game stores and currency that sell special gear that cycles in and out at regular intervals. Otherwise, it's a strictly single player experience for the time being.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission