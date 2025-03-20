Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?

Is AC Shadows on Game Pass? Now that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has launched to the world, many are wondering if they can play the game on the Xbox Game Pass service and access it for free (or at the very least, at no additional cost to the existing price of the service). Well, sad to say that Assassin's Creed Shadows is not on Xbox Game Pass at time of writing, and that there are no known plans to change that any time soon. However, that doesn't mean it won't happen, not that there aren't alternatives for those who don't want to pay full price.

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to Game Pass?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is not on Xbox Game Pass at time of writing, nor are there any known plans to bring it to the service. However, that doesn't mean that couldn't change, as three of the four previous Assassin's Creed games from the franchise - Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla - have all been added to the service since their respective launches.

However, it may take some time for Shadows to make the transition, if it ever does. Assassin's Creed Valhalla took nearly four years to become a Game Pass game, released in November 2020, but appearing on Game Pass in January 2024. Of course, that doesn't mean Shadows would necessarily follow a similar pattern, but it sets a slow precedent - as does the fact that Mirage, the most recent game prior to AC Shadows, still has yet to make the transition at all.

If players want a subscription service option, right now the only real choice is Ubisoft+, a $17.99/£14.99 monthly service that allows you to download and play games they publish, including Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can use the link to find out more, but sorry to say that those who have a Game Pass subscription likely won't see Feudal Japan anytime soon, at least until we hear more.

