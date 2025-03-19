Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location

The Thrown to the Dogs quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a pre-order bonus, a little side mission that players can do where they pursue a wounded dog's treasure and have to find a hidden key's location along the way. It's certainly one of the less high-stakes, life-or-d death quests you'll do as you work your way through Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but it's a good early quest to break yourself into the game, and you'll get a free dog in the process! If you want to know where to start that mission and how to solve the tricky scavenger hunt that's a part of it, here's the location of the Thrown to the Dogs quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as where to acquire the key as part of it!

Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs key location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Because it's the biggest sticking point, I'll show you where to acquire the key in the Thrown to the Dogs quest first. After following the dog to Takako's farm and either talking her down or just fighting her, you'll need to find the key's location.

To find it, you need to go to the East house and the east wall of it. Here you'll find a hole half covered by bushes (see above). From there, go prone and crawl under the house to find a crawlspace with Ichiro's Key inside. Once you have it, crawl back out and you can continue on with the quest.

How to start the Thrown to the Dogs pre-order quest

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Thrown to the Dogs quest itself is not playable until you reach the point in the main story where you complete the mission "From Spark to Flame". This is where you unlock the Assassin's Creed Shadows base hideout with Tomiko, and gain a proper chance to explore the open world roughly 2-3 hours into the game.

At this point, head to the location marked above - the hilltop Northwest of the Tennoji Pagoda fast travel point (and Southwest from your hideout). At the top you'll find a dog that you can pet to start the quest. If you need help, go to the Objectives tab in the main menu, and you can choose to track the DLC quest from the top right section.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission