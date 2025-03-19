Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location

Guides
By published

The pre-order Thrown to the Dogs quest in AC Shadows has you find a key for a dog's treasure

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Thrown to the Dogs quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a pre-order bonus, a little side mission that players can do where they pursue a wounded dog's treasure and have to find a hidden key's location along the way. It's certainly one of the less high-stakes, life-or-d death quests you'll do as you work your way through Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but it's a good early quest to break yourself into the game, and you'll get a free dog in the process! If you want to know where to start that mission and how to solve the tricky scavenger hunt that's a part of it, here's the location of the Thrown to the Dogs quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as where to acquire the key as part of it!

Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs key location

Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Because it's the biggest sticking point, I'll show you where to acquire the key in the Thrown to the Dogs quest first. After following the dog to Takako's farm and either talking her down or just fighting her, you'll need to find the key's location.

To find it, you need to go to the East house and the east wall of it. Here you'll find a hole half covered by bushes (see above). From there, go prone and crawl under the house to find a crawlspace with Ichiro's Key inside. Once you have it, crawl back out and you can continue on with the quest.

How to start the Thrown to the Dogs pre-order quest

Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
More AC Shadows mission guides

How to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony
Assassin's Creed Shadows Kabukimono locations

The Thrown to the Dogs quest itself is not playable until you reach the point in the main story where you complete the mission "From Spark to Flame". This is where you unlock the Assassin's Creed Shadows base hideout with Tomiko, and gain a proper chance to explore the open world roughly 2-3 hours into the game.

At this point, head to the location marked above - the hilltop Northwest of the Tennoji Pagoda fast travel point (and Southwest from your hideout). At the top you'll find a dog that you can pet to start the quest. If you need help, go to the Objectives tab in the main menu, and you can choose to track the DLC quest from the top right section.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
How to retrieve the box in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
How to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Naoe squatting next to Lost Page in roof
Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages locations
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Projects
Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows tips
10 Assassin's Creed Shadows tips we wish we'd known before we started playing
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs
Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location
An assassin on the roof of Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Red
Assassin's Creed Shadows' best trailer yet doesn't actually show a second of the game and is instead fuelled entirely by '70s nostalgia
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs
Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono
All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
How the Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout works and the best buildings to get first
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Projects
Assassin's Creed Shadows Projects and Anomalies explained
Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond helldiver using hoverpack to shoot down with hunting rifle
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
More about assassin s creed
An assassin on the roof of Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Red

Assassin's Creed Shadows' best trailer yet doesn't actually show a second of the game and is instead fuelled entirely by '70s nostalgia
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Kabukimono

All Kabukimono assassination target locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
A big mech&#039;s lost its limbs in a screenshot from Mecharashi.

After Square Enix cancelled the first new Front Mission in years, it’s suing the developer behind it for releasing another very similar mech game
See more latest