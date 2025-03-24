How to find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Finding Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t easy as this early-game quest gives you some vague directions and not much else to go on. He’s also quite a crucial ally in your quest to bring down The Wounded in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and you can’t proceed without meeting and helping him. Thankfully, we’ve already found this monk and are here to show you how you can find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and complete the Stolen Faith quest.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mitsumune location

As part of the Stolen Faith quest, you’ll need to find Mitsumune at Nunobiki Falls, just north of Amagasaki. We recommend climbing the fast travel viewpoint in Amagasaki Caslte for easier access – it’s on the western side of Izumi Settsu.

From Amagasaki Castle, head north into the hills, follow the landmarks marked with a “?” and you should discover Nunobiki Falls. Once near enough, the game will highlight Mitsumune’s exact location, which will be at the bottom of the falls, washing clothes. Walk up to him and speak with him to continue the quest.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mitsumune stolen statue location

Unfortunately, Mitsumune isn’t going to be convinced to join your cause easily. You’ll need to do a favour for him first, by getting back his stolen statue from local bandits. You can find their camp at the Toneyama Post Town, which is in the Senri Hills area, east of the falls. The town is north-northeast of the “Senri Hills” label on the map.

Once you’ve infiltrated this camp, you’re most interested in a building in the middle of town where it is most heavily guarded. You can press L2/LT and look for a blue dot to highlight its precise position. Sneak your way over there, using the town’s roofs as a path, but be prepared to take out enemies wherever they pose a significant inconvenience to stealing back the statue. Once you’re at the building, you can bust in and then grab the statue before getting back on the rooftops and sneaking away.

Once you’ve got the statue, you’ll need to bring it back to Nunobiki Falls and Mitsumune, who will agree to help you. This is only one part of the larger quest to assassinate Wada Koretake, however! Later in the quest, you’ll get a choice to side with Yaya or Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which we’ve already written a guide for.

There’s a nearby Hidden Trail parkour challenge for Naoe, which will get you one Assassin’s Creed Shadows Knowledge Point.

