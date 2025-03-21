How to get money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

If you want to know how to make more money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we’ve got you covered. Money, known as Mon in this case, is required for just about anything in the game. You’ll need it to buy weapons, armour, tools and unlock Kakurega. But it’s certainly possible to run low on funds in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, so how can you make more of it and make Yasuke and Naoe the Mansa Musas of Japan? I’ve explained a variety of ways that you can earn money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and pad your wallets, from nicking valuables to taking out particularly tough enemies.

Best ways to earn money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Looting enemies, especially Ronin and Daisho Samurai

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Any enemy has a chance to drop Mon as part of their loot. For regular enemies, this likely won’t be much, but it’ll still add up over time. For the richest pickings, you’ll need to take on some specific enemies.

The first type are the Ronin, samurai without masters who roam the countryside. You’ll come across them periodically during your travels and, depending on your level, can be a tough fight, but they tend to drop hundreds of Mon each, as well as other loot.

Another enemy type that can drop fat stacks are Samurai Daisho, a type of miniboss that you’ll encounter in the game’s castles - looting a castle’s legendary chest can also provide some of the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows armor.

Complete Contracts from the regional Kakurega boards

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can pick up optional contracts from purchasable safehouse bases spread across the game’s map, called Kakurega. Each base costs 800 Mon, but will let you access a range of contracts, with nice rewards for each, including more Mon and Assassin’s Creed Shadows Hideout resources.

Sell Valuables to any vendor

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

One good way to make more money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is to take everything that’s not nailed down. Search every crate and chest that you come across, and you’re bound to stumble across valuables. These are…well, vendor trash, essentially, and have no use other than to be sold. You’ll naturally build up a healthy collection as you play, so sell them in bulk to any vendor every so often and you’ll build up your funds, sometimes by staggering amounts.

Raid Castles and Points of Interest

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finally, another way to make money is to simply carry out a bit of wealth redistribution off your own back. You can do this by going to castles and points of interest. In castles, you’ll need to kill all the area’s Samurai Daisho and then unlock a chest, which will always contain some fantastic loot - not only the best armor but some of the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows weapons too. Don’t forget to loot the bodies of the Samurai Daisho, either!

Points of interest are less heavily guarded but tend to be areas packed with enemies. Take your time as Naoe, or go charging in as Yasuke, and clear them out! They’re usually packed to the rafters with lootable containers, as well as smuggleable resources, which can sometimes net Mon themselves.

The Assassin's Creed Hideout chest is another way you can get small amounts of Mon after every Assassin's Creed Shadows season ends.

