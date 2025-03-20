All Gansenji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
We show all the lost page locations in Gansenji temple in AC Shadows
The Assassin's Creed Shadows Gansenji temple lost pages are pretty squirrelled away in recesses of this old temple, which is coincidentally also where players will meet the characters Yaya and Kyonyo, the first of which is more important to your journey through Assassin’s Creed Shadows than you might immediately realise. However, that's still to come, and on the more immediate basis, there are two lost pages here for you to find and complete the Gansenji temple in AC Shadows, which we'll lay out the locations of below.
All Gansenji temple lost page locations in AC Shadows
There are only two lost pages in the Gansenji temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows, marked on the map below.
- Behind the rock in the Northwest corner of the temple
- On the roof of the temple itself on the flat wood platform
You'll need to be sure that you pick Naoe for this, as there doesn't seem to be any way to get onto the roof of the temple without her superior parkour skills and grappling hook, though it's possible there's some Yasuke-friendly path up there if you look hard enough.
Still, once you find both pages with whichever character, you'll earn some experience and one of the incredibly valuable and useful Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points. Having saved the temple from bandits too, you'll also be able to start a quest chain from your Objective board to recruit the stalwart Yaya, one of the six available Assassin's Creed Shadows Allies.
