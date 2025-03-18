How to get Mastery Skill Points in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Mastery Points are arguably the most important part of improving your characters, able to enhance and empower both Naoe and Yasuke. As you explore Assassin’s Creed Shadows you'll likely find yourself earning Mastery Points - aka Skill Points - along the way, but there are certain methods that are a lot more efficient and effective for those hoping to really farm points. Below we'll explain the main ways to get Mastery Points in AC Shadows, and how you can earn them quickly.

How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Mastery Points for skills (Image: © Ubisoft) The Assassin's Creed Shadows Mastery Points system grants you at least one new point every time you do one of the following as either character: - Level up by earning XP - Kill Daisho Samurai in Castles - Deal with optional assassination targets on your board

Of all the methods, we definitely recommend clearing castles as the best method to earn Mastery Points fast. You get a guaranteed point for every Daisho Samurai you kill (which could be as many as five or six), plus a lump sum of XP granted when you open the final chest, and extra XP earned for any additional enemies you kill along the way.

The chests you can open after killing all Daisho Samurai in a castle dish out Legendary gear too, making them a great source of some of the best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Of course, there are a couple of other elements to point out: firstly, Mastery Points are given to both protagonists. If Yasuke earns a point, then Naoe also gains one, but don't worry - they're spent separately and not pulled from the same pool, so even when you switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows they'll remain at the same level of power, neither one left behind.

However, what you can actually spend them on is locked by the extent to which you've uncovered the Mastery Trees - if you want to expand your options, you need to earn Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points. Our guide will lay out how you can do just that, fortunately! And if you want to know where you should be putting all those points you've earned, we've also got a page on the Assassin's Creed Shadows best skills.

While you're skulking about in castles for Mastery Points, use your Assassin's Creed Shadows Scouts to nab some really useful Assassin's Creed Shadows Hideout resources.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission