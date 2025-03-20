All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Tennoji Temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows are pretty hard to find - in part because they're well hidden, and partly because the temple is heavily guarded with a lot of powerful enemies. This means that exploring this optional area is arguably one of the hardest encounters for new players in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and for the best possible chance, it's worth understanding exactly where you need to go so that you can plan accordingly. To help you hunt down those specific lost pages, here's all their locations in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Tennoji temple and how you can find them.

All Tennoji Temple lost page locations in AC Shadows

There are three lost pages in Tennoji Temple in total, with their locations marked below:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In a ruined building with an open roof on the East side of the temple. Inside a hollow log besides a pool in the Northwest side (you'll need to go prone to crawl inside it) Outside the temple itself on the Eastern path, resting on a small shrine by the side of the road.

Of these three, the one in the log is definitely the most challenging one to get without being spotted, as there's usually an enemy sitting by the pool looking in that direction. You'll need to deal with them to avoid being spotted. If you're wise, you'll stick to rooftops and use thrown kunai to take down foes until you're ready to drop down, then use long grass, cover and haystacks to navigate at ground level. Make sure you're also using Eagle Vision (hold down R3/Right Stick) to highlight nearby threats and advantages accordingly.

Once you find all three pages, you'll earn a pool of experience and an Assassin’s Creed Shadows Knowledge Point. Make sure while you're here that you also synchronize with the viewpoint at the top of the main building too!

