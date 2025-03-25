How to get in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To enter the AC Shadows Kurumazuka Kofun needs Yasuke to blow up the stones

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun is one you may uncover fairly early on in the game, but not know how to get inside. The entrance is blocked by rubble and debris, and while there are the explosive red pots nearby, none of them are close enough to the blast zone to break into the Kurumazuka Kofun accordingly, and you may still be at a point in Assassin’s Creed Shadows where you don't have the abilities you need to get in. There is a way through though, and we'll explain how to get into the Kofun in AC Shadows below.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun entrance puzzle explained

Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To get inside the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in AC Shadows, you need to come back as Yasuke, as only he has the ability to open the Kofun and get inside. Once you do so, you need to do the following:

  1. Have Yasuke pick up one of the red explosive pots.
  2. Carry it down the Kofun steps to the rubble.
  3. Move back to a safe distance, and shoot the Pot with a Bow or Teppo.
  4. The explosion will destroy the rubble, allowing you to enter.

The fact that this Kofun is locked to Yasuke specifically means that you won't be able to complete it until he's unlocked for you as a character. We don't want to spoil significant details here, but if you want to know when that'll be in the game, we've got a guide on how to switch characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Once you're inside, you'll want to stay as Yasuke. While this Kofun isn't really a maze like some of the others, the obstacles you'll come across require the samurai's strength to solve, as outlined in our Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke differences.

Make it to the end of the Kofun, and you'll get the Legendary Bow, Blush of the Earth - a powerful bow that extends the Clear Mind duration by five seconds (the ability where time slows while aiming to allow for more precise shots). It's very good for the early game, but it didn't quite make it into our list of the Assassin's Creed Shadows best weapons.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

