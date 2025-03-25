All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters

Guides
By published

Some NPCs have odd things to say in AC Shadows, including riddles and questions that can help you out if answered correctly

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows riddles Naoe answers
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

There are a few Assassin's Creed Shadows riddles that NPCs can approach you with, including one that sounds like it's about smoke and another about a seashell. The random nature of these NPC encounters means they can appear practically anywhere on the map, so seeking them out in Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't viable, but it's worth getting them correct to receive some useful intel about activities on the map. Here are the answers to every riddle we've come across in AC Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows "sucked in from the bottom and let out from the mouth" riddle

Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle sucked in from the bottom and let out from the mouth

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can encounter a man who challenges you with a riddle in Assassin's Creed Shadows, provided you agree to wager 50 mon first. The riddle is: "I am sucked in from the bottom and let out from the mouth. What am I?".

The correct answer is tobacco smoke, so pick that option to advance the conversation – if you choose incorrectly, you lose your wagered mon and don't get a second guess.

Assassin's Creed Shadows riddles Naoe asking for mon back from NPC

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Not expecting you to answer correctly, the man confesses that he needs the Assassin's Creed Shadows money you wagered to pay off debts, otherwise he'll be sent off for forced labor. If you choose to let him keep the mon, he'll provide you with a world rumor (marks a side quest, legendary chest, or some other activity on your map) or scout intel (refreshes one of your spent Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts).

If you say you want your mon back, you'll get 100 mon. That means you'll be only 50 mon richer which isn't much at all, so it's worth letting the man keep the mon in exchange for information.

Assassin's Creed Shadows seashell province question

Assassin's Creed Shadows riddles seashell from wakasa answer

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can also encounter an older noblewoman who wants to show you something, which turns out to be a nice seashell, but then she asks you which province it's from. It's less of a riddle and mostly a test of your Assassin's Creed Shadows map knowledge as the answer is Wakasa – out of the possible answers you can give, Wakasa is the only province on the coast.

With the correct answer, you can choose to receive either a world rumor or scout intel as explained above. If you get it wrong, you get nothing and don't get a second chance at the answer.

There are plenty more puzzles and challenges in the game, including getting into the Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun and finding all the Tennoji Temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony
All the best Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony answers and walkthrough
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Tennoji Temple
All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows dialogue signs
All Assassin's Creed Shadows dialogue symbols explained
How to retrieve the box in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
How to retrieve the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Naoe squatting next to Lost Page in roof
Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple Lost Pages locations
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun
How to get in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows riddles Naoe answers
All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the series' best launch since Valhalla, but that was "a perfect storm we may never see again," says Ubisoft
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
An Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail showing Yasuke and Oda Nobunaga armored up and on horseback, ready to ride to battle
"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun
How to get in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
Latest in Guides
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows riddles Naoe answers
All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun
How to get in the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe looking at map
Assassin's Creed Shadows map size and all regions
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe wearing black kosode
How to acquire a kosode in Assassin's Creed Shadows and should you choose red or black?
A character&#039;s face in horror game REPO.
Best REPO mods to improve your matches with more players and new monsters
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Mitsumune and Naoe
How to find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
More about assassin s creed
An Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail showing Yasuke and Oda Nobunaga armored up and on horseback, ready to ride to battle

"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the series' best launch since Valhalla, but that was "a perfect storm we may never see again," says Ubisoft
Captain Planet #1

Captain Planet is back after 33 years with a "sexy" makeover and a message that's as important as ever: "Reality has gotten a lot less subtle"
See more latest