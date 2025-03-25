All Assassin's Creed Shadows riddle answers for NPC encounters

There are a few Assassin's Creed Shadows riddles that NPCs can approach you with, including one that sounds like it's about smoke and another about a seashell. The random nature of these NPC encounters means they can appear practically anywhere on the map, so seeking them out in Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't viable, but it's worth getting them correct to receive some useful intel about activities on the map. Here are the answers to every riddle we've come across in AC Shadows.

Assassin's Creed Shadows "sucked in from the bottom and let out from the mouth" riddle

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can encounter a man who challenges you with a riddle in Assassin's Creed Shadows, provided you agree to wager 50 mon first. The riddle is: "I am sucked in from the bottom and let out from the mouth. What am I?".

The correct answer is tobacco smoke, so pick that option to advance the conversation – if you choose incorrectly, you lose your wagered mon and don't get a second guess.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Not expecting you to answer correctly, the man confesses that he needs the Assassin's Creed Shadows money you wagered to pay off debts, otherwise he'll be sent off for forced labor. If you choose to let him keep the mon, he'll provide you with a world rumor (marks a side quest, legendary chest, or some other activity on your map) or scout intel (refreshes one of your spent Assassin's Creed Shadows scouts).

If you say you want your mon back, you'll get 100 mon. That means you'll be only 50 mon richer which isn't much at all, so it's worth letting the man keep the mon in exchange for information.

Assassin's Creed Shadows seashell province question

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can also encounter an older noblewoman who wants to show you something, which turns out to be a nice seashell, but then she asks you which province it's from. It's less of a riddle and mostly a test of your Assassin's Creed Shadows map knowledge as the answer is Wakasa – out of the possible answers you can give, Wakasa is the only province on the coast.

With the correct answer, you can choose to receive either a world rumor or scout intel as explained above. If you get it wrong, you get nothing and don't get a second chance at the answer.

There are plenty more puzzles and challenges in the game, including getting into the Assassin's Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun and finding all the Tennoji Temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.