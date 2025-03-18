Should you choose Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Otama or Wakasa choice at the end of the tea ceremony is one of the first major choices you must make relating to a target – in this case, it'll help you find out who the Golden Teppo is so that Naoe can cross them off her list to avenge Nagato. However, as with a lot of choices you'll come across in Assassin's Creed Shadows, this decision is just two routes to the same ending, but if you want to know exactly what transpires with each choice, I've explained what happens when you confront Otama and Wakasa in AC Shadows and which choice is best.

Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Having spoken to all three women at the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony, Naoe narrows down who she suspects of being the Golden Teppo to Otama and Wakasa, so you need to decide who you'll confront. The best option here is to confront Wakasa as she really is the Golden Teppo, but you unfortunately don't get to kill her on the spot, and she calmly retreats to Osaka Castle before you get to act. This leads into the "Defensive Position" quest to assassinate her at the castle where you can get one of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons in the game for Naoe.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

On the other hand, if you confront Otama in this AC Shadows quest, you must chase her through Sakai and assassinate her, but this reveals that, while she was also corrupt, Wakasa was the real threat. This also leads you to the same assassination quest in Osaka Castle to kill Wakasa. Therefore, if you want as little blood on your hands as possible, confronting Wakasa is the way to go, but your decision has no bearing on the following assassination mission or indeed the rest of the game.

Before heading into Osaka Castle, make sure you've equipped yourself with the most useful Assassin's Creed Shadows skills for stealth. If you need better skills, make sure you seek out ways of earning Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points, such as finding lost pages at the Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.