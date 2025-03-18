Should you choose Otama or Wakasa in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Confronting Otama and Wakasa ultimately doesn't matter that much in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Assassin's Creed Shadows Otama or Wakasa choice at the end of the tea ceremony is one of the first major choices you must make relating to a target – in this case, it'll help you find out who the Golden Teppo is so that Naoe can cross them off her list to avenge Nagato. However, as with a lot of choices you'll come across in Assassin's Creed Shadows, this decision is just two routes to the same ending, but if you want to know exactly what transpires with each choice, I've explained what happens when you confront Otama and Wakasa in AC Shadows and which choice is best.
Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony?
Having spoken to all three women at the Assassin's Creed Shadows tea ceremony, Naoe narrows down who she suspects of being the Golden Teppo to Otama and Wakasa, so you need to decide who you'll confront. The best option here is to confront Wakasa as she really is the Golden Teppo, but you unfortunately don't get to kill her on the spot, and she calmly retreats to Osaka Castle before you get to act. This leads into the "Defensive Position" quest to assassinate her at the castle where you can get one of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows weapons in the game for Naoe.
On the other hand, if you confront Otama in this AC Shadows quest, you must chase her through Sakai and assassinate her, but this reveals that, while she was also corrupt, Wakasa was the real threat. This also leads you to the same assassination quest in Osaka Castle to kill Wakasa. Therefore, if you want as little blood on your hands as possible, confronting Wakasa is the way to go, but your decision has no bearing on the following assassination mission or indeed the rest of the game.
Before heading into Osaka Castle, make sure you've equipped yourself with the most useful Assassin's Creed Shadows skills for stealth. If you need better skills, make sure you seek out ways of earning Assassin's Creed Shadows Knowledge Points, such as finding lost pages at the Assassin's Creed Shadows Makinoodera Temple.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.
- Joel FraneyGuides Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Assassin's Creed Shadows review: "More confidence, texture, and purpose than we've seen since Assassin's Creed pivoted into RPG territory"
How to get more Scouts in Assassin's Creed Shadows and all their uses