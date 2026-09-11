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Legacy Piece codes (September 2026) for Chests, Shards, and more

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Be sure to redeem these Legacy Piece codes to level up, buy more weapons, and obtain some powerful fish

A dark-haired boy shoots a large boss in Legacy Piece on Roblox.
(Image credit: Gwynn's Shrine)
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These Legacy Piece codes offer you a ton of rewards, including Chests, Potions, Shards, and Boss Tickets, so you can battle bosses for even more valuable rewards. To do that, though, you'll need to increase your strength and buy weapons, and these codes can help with that, too.

In this Roblox RPG, you'll adventure across a series of islands, defeating foes and destroying deadly bosses, and the further you travel, the more of a challenge they'll provide. Use these Legacy Piece codes, then, to get better weapons, better passive items, and a helpful boost of Gold.

If you're searching for more general rewards that you can apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes you can claim.

All Legacy Piece codes

The Legacy Codes codes redemption page

(Image credit: Gwynn's Shrine)

These are the current Legacy Piece codes you can redeem right now:

  • HELLUPDATE!! - 10x Almighty Chest, 2x Drop Potion, 1,000x Boss Tickets, 10,000x Shards new!
  • SORRYFORDELAY7!! - 1x Secret Gem Chest, 1x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards new!
  • UPD2.0!! - 5x Almighty Chest, 50x Secret Fish Chest, 5,000x Boss Tickets, 10,000x Shards new!

The latest Legacy Piece codes grant loads of chests, which you can open for valuable rewards including special fish, which you can equip to grant you passive buffs. Otherwise, you'll see you can get plenty of Boss Tickets, which usually cost 10,000 Gold, so you're getting your money's worth by stocking up for future boss fights.

Legacy Piece codes are not case-sensitive, but I still suggest you copy and paste codes from my list to make sure enter them correctly, as they've all been tested as they are.

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How to redeem Legacy Piece codes

An orange arrow points to the Settings menu where you can redeem Legacy Piece codes.

(Image credit: Gwynn's Shrine)

To redeem Legacy Piece codes, hit the Settings button in the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and you'll see the codes redemption box at the bottom. Enter a code as it appears above and hit Enter, or the equivalent button on your device, to claim your rewards.

Expired Legacy Piece codes

  • 19KLIKES!! - 5x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 1x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
  • 18KLIKES!! - 2,000x Boss Ticket, 5x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 1x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
  • UPDATE1.75!! - Spawns Ancient Infernal Core, 5,000x Boss Ticket, 25x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 2x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORDELAY5!! - 2x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
  • DONTKNOWWHATTOTYPEFORTHISCODE!! - 2,000x Boss Ticket, 100x Ultimate Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • BALANCECHANGE1!! - 1,000x Boss Ticket, 10,000x Shards
  • 4MVISITS!! - 15x Whale Blessing Chest, 10x Secret Fish Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • OCEANUPDATE!! - 10x Whale Blessing Chest, 5x Secret Fish Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • THANKSFOR17KLIKES!! - 10x Whale Blessing Chest, 5x Secret Fish Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORBUGS10!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 10x Fireforce Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORBUGS9!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 10x Fireforce Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORDELAY3!! - 20x Whale Blessing Chest, 10x Secret Fish Chest, 100x Clan Reroll, 10,000x Shards
  • UPDATE1.5!! - 20x Whale Blessing Chest, 10x Secret Fish Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORBUGS11!! - 1x Ultimate Enhancement Gem, 50x Abyssal Chest, 1,000x Shards
  • BUGFIXFORUPDATE1.1!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 50x Abyssal Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORDELAYYY2!! - 50x Abyssal Chest, 1x Godly Ascension Stone, 10,000x Shards
  • SORRYFORDELAYYY!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 50x Abyssal Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • UPDATE1.1!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 50x Abyssal Chest, 10,000x Shards
  • THANKSFOR4KCCU!! - 5x Aura Crate, 10x Ultimate Chest, 100x Clan Reroll, 10,000x Shards
  • FIREUPDATE!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 10x Fire Force Chest, 10,000x Shards

Plenty of Legacy Piece codes have expired since the game launched, as you can see above, so be sure to redeem current codes while you have the chance. When they expire, I'll move them down here so you don't waste time redeeming invalid promos.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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