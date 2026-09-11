Legacy Piece codes (September 2026) for Chests, Shards, and more

These Legacy Piece codes offer you a ton of rewards, including Chests, Potions, Shards, and Boss Tickets, so you can battle bosses for even more valuable rewards. To do that, though, you'll need to increase your strength and buy weapons, and these codes can help with that, too.
In this Roblox RPG, you'll adventure across a series of islands, defeating foes and destroying deadly bosses, and the further you travel, the more of a challenge they'll provide. Use these Legacy Piece codes, then, to get better weapons, better passive items, and a helpful boost of Gold.
If you're searching for more general rewards that you can apply to all of your experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes you can claim.
All Legacy Piece codes
These are the current Legacy Piece codes you can redeem right now:
HELLUPDATE!! - 10x Almighty Chest, 2x Drop Potion, 1,000x Boss Tickets, 10,000x Shards new!
UPD2.0!! - 5x Almighty Chest, 50x Secret Fish Chest, 5,000x Boss Tickets, 10,000x Shards new!
The latest Legacy Piece codes grant loads of chests, which you can open for valuable rewards including special fish, which you can equip to grant you passive buffs. Otherwise, you'll see you can get plenty of Boss Tickets, which usually cost 10,000 Gold, so you're getting your money's worth by stocking up for future boss fights.
Legacy Piece codes are not case-sensitive, but I still suggest you copy and paste codes from my list to make sure enter them correctly, as they've all been tested as they are.
To redeem Legacy Piece codes, hit the Settings button in the menu on the left-hand side of the screen and you'll see the codes redemption box at the bottom. Enter a code as it appears above and hit Enter, or the equivalent button on your device, to claim your rewards.
Expired Legacy Piece codes
19KLIKES!! - 5x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 1x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
18KLIKES!! - 2,000x Boss Ticket, 5x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 1x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
UPDATE1.75!! - Spawns Ancient Infernal Core, 5,000x Boss Ticket, 25x Heavenly Fish Chest, 2,500x Trait Reroll, 500x Clan Reroll, 2x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
SORRYFORDELAY5!! - 2x Drop Potion, 10,000x Shards
DONTKNOWWHATTOTYPEFORTHISCODE!! - 2,000x Boss Ticket, 100x Ultimate Chest, 10,000x Shards
BALANCECHANGE1!! - 1,000x Boss Ticket, 10,000x Shards
FIREUPDATE!! - 100x Clan Reroll, 10x Fire Force Chest, 10,000x Shards
Plenty of Legacy Piece codes have expired since the game launched, as you can see above, so be sure to redeem current codes while you have the chance. When they expire, I'll move them down here so you don't waste time redeeming invalid promos.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.