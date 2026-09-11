Search for the Needle codes (September 2026) for Gems

Search for the Needle codes can help you get a leg up when scouring through hay piles for a tiny needle. It's a tiresome task, and any boost that helps you clear the hay that little bit faster is a godsend, be it a useful Class skill like increased earnings or faster hay collection or some more cash to spend on better tools.
Thankfully, these Search for the Needle codes give you exactly that, usually in the form of Gems which you can exchange for Class Rerolls. Be careful, though, as you're not guaranteed a decent class, so think carefully before rerolling. Don't think before redeeming these codes, though, as they can expire at any time.
For other more general rewards that you can use across all of your experiences, then take a look at our list of the current Roblox promo codes you can use.
All Search for the Needle codes
These are all the valid Search for the Needle codes right now:
ALIEN - 200x Gems, 200x Alien Coins
The code above is the first and only Search for the Needle code so far, as codes have only just been introduced to the popular game. I would expect future codes to grant similar rewards, though, including more Gems and update-specific coins that you can use to open update-specific chests for update-specific items!
To redeem Search for the Needle codes, simply click on the Codes button on the right of the screen, indicated by the blue bird icon. Enter the code into the box and hit Redeem to receive your rewards.
Expired Search for the Needle codes
There are no expired codes.
As the promo above is the first and only Search for the Needle code so far, you haven't yet missed out any free rewards. However, I've no doubt that this code, and future codes, will expire eventually, so redeem any promos as soon as you see them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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