Game of the Week – Oblivion Remastered is a weekend-killer on Switch 2

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Published 3 min read

You've got some free time for games? Here's why it's worth losing it all in a high-fantasy classic

A screenshot of the Adoring Fan seen in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.
(Image credit: Bethesda, Virtuos)
  • The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is perfect if you want to jump straight into an absorbing fantasy RPG and let adventure find you along the way.

Oblivion Remastered's "miracle" Switch 2 port makes exploring Cyrodiil a dream on handheld, but Virtuos' makeover is just as absorbing on console and PC.

Oblivion is one of my all-time favorite RPGs, with its lively NPC schedules and unpredictable quests making every session feel like a roll of the dice. Will you join a guild? Get kidnapped and taken out to sea? Chased across the map by an evil unicorn? Let's find out!

Why play it today?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered screenshot

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Oblivion makes a strong case for being Bethesda Game Studios' greatest RPG, striking a sublime balance between old-school RPG friction and modern expectations.

The original title still holds up, but Oblivion Remastered's visual overhaul and quality-of-life additions make it an easier entrypoint for new fans.

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Chief among those improvements include the ability to sprint and a simpler system for levelling up, along with more kinetic combat. And with Oblivion Remastered landing on Switch 2 last month, it finally has a solid handheld version beyond its rickety Steam Deck build. Crucially, though, Oblivion's core RPG experience is still timeless – traveling between cities as a Dark Brotherhood assassin is still as fun as it was in 2006, and Skyrim's magic system never quite matched the thrill of making your own spells in Cyrodiil's Mages Guild. Forget this week – this is a game I'd recommend year-round.

Time commitment:

You get as much as you put into Oblivion Remastered. The main quest can be wrapped up within 10 hours if you're feeling speedy, but wandering off the beaten path will extend that significantly - my first playthrough is on 60 hours and counting.

Play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered if you love...

Skyrim vampire

Bethesda&#39;s follow-up to Oblivion, Skyrim

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2&#39;s vibrancy

Skip Oblivion Remastered if you want:

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face

A more tactical RPG like Baldur&#39;s Gate 3

Avowed screenshot showing companions Kai and Giatta assisting in combat

A bite-sized adventure like Avowed

One thing to know:

Oblivion Remastered still has performance issues on PC, so be sure to check your desktop meets its recommended specs if that's where you're keen to play. Otherwise, my only other advice is to do the main quest sooner rather than later – it gets very hard at later levels.

A moment you'll remember:

The Dark Brotherhood quest 'Whodunit?' is flat-out one of the best quests Bethesda has ever made. You're tasked with murdering partygoers inside a locked mansion, with a big bonus if you can do it without ever being suspected. Mingle, explore! Would you kindly come down to the basement with me?

The final verdict:

Oblivion remastered wizard shrugging

(Image credit: Bethesda)

At launch, I called Oblivion Remastered "the perfect reimagining of my favorite RPG".

That still stands. If you haven't already played Oblivion, one of the most colorful and personable RPG worlds ever made awaits. And if you're returning to Cyrodiil, welcome home – no matter how much you've played Oblivion, there's always another surprise waiting.

So, where can you play it?

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2

How to get started with Oblivion Remastered:

Cyrodiil can be overwhelming. If you would like to inject some purpose into your adventure, here are four handy guides to help get you started.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered screenshot

Oblivion main quest walkthrough to conquer Cyrodiil

A horse licking its hoof while its rider sits still under a full moon and starry night sky in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

All Oblivion Remastered console commands and how to use them

Oblivion Remastered Dark Brotherhood Lucien Lachance

How to start the Dark Brotherhood questline

Faelian

Best Class in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Not your cup of tea? Check out our best RPGs round-up to find the right fit for your weekend

Andrew Brown
Andrew Brown
Features Editor

Andy Brown is the Features Editor of Gamesradar+, where he shares a lifelong love of games with delightful readers - that's you!

From strategy games to RPGs and shooters, Andy dabbles in a bit of everything. Just don't get him started on Total War, or his delightful two huskies.

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