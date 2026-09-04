Game of the Week – Oblivion Remastered is a weekend-killer on Switch 2

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is perfect if you want to jump straight into an absorbing fantasy RPG and let adventure find you along the way.
Oblivion Remastered's "miracle" Switch 2 port makes exploring Cyrodiil a dream on handheld, but Virtuos' makeover is just as absorbing on console and PC.
Oblivion is one of my all-time favorite RPGs, with its lively NPC schedules and unpredictable quests making every session feel like a roll of the dice. Will you join a guild? Get kidnapped and taken out to sea? Chased across the map by an evil unicorn? Let's find out!
Why play it today?
Oblivion makes a strong case for being Bethesda Game Studios' greatest RPG, striking a sublime balance between old-school RPG friction and modern expectations.
The original title still holds up, but Oblivion Remastered's visual overhaul and quality-of-life additions make it an easier entrypoint for new fans.
Chief among those improvements include the ability to sprint and a simpler system for levelling up, along with more kinetic combat. And with Oblivion Remastered landing on Switch 2 last month, it finally has a solid handheld version beyond its rickety Steam Deck build. Crucially, though, Oblivion's core RPG experience is still timeless – traveling between cities as a Dark Brotherhood assassin is still as fun as it was in 2006, and Skyrim's magic system never quite matched the thrill of making your own spells in Cyrodiil's Mages Guild. Forget this week – this is a game I'd recommend year-round.
Time commitment:
You get as much as you put into Oblivion Remastered. The main quest can be wrapped up within 10 hours if you're feeling speedy, but wandering off the beaten path will extend that significantly - my first playthrough is on 60 hours and counting.
Play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered if you love...
Oblivion Remastered still has performance issues on PC, so be sure to check your desktop meets its recommended specs if that's where you're keen to play. Otherwise, my only other advice is to do the main quest sooner rather than later – it gets very hard at later levels.
A moment you'll remember:
The Dark Brotherhood quest 'Whodunit?' is flat-out one of the best quests Bethesda has ever made. You're tasked with murdering partygoers inside a locked mansion, with a big bonus if you can do it without ever being suspected. Mingle, explore! Would you kindly come down to the basement with me?
That still stands. If you haven't already played Oblivion, one of the most colorful and personable RPG worlds ever made awaits. And if you're returning to Cyrodiil, welcome home – no matter how much you've played Oblivion, there's always another surprise waiting.
So, where can you play it?
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2
How to get started with Oblivion Remastered:
Cyrodiil can be overwhelming. If you would like to inject some purpose into your adventure, here are four handy guides to help get you started.