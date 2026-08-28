Xbox is reportedly pitching movie and TV adaptations for "more than a dozen games" – including Elder Scrolls and Halo

Xbox is seemingly going all-in on video game adaptations, pitching several titles to streamers and studios.
As per Puck, Microsoft and Xbox have been in talks regarding a package of "more than a dozen games."
Those name-checked by the outlet include Halo (again), Elder Scrolls, World of Warcraft, and Diablo.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Netflix, Paramount, and Universal have reportedly sat down with Microsoft, who appear to want around $300m for any potential deal.
Xbox and Xbox-adjacent brands have had mixed fortunes in the video game movie and TV space.
Fallout, based on Bethesda's RPG series, has been an unbridled success for Prime Video, while Minecraft made over a billion dollars at the box office. A sequel is on the way.
The live-action Halo series was canceled after only two seasons and was criticized for its portrayal of Master Chief and the Covenant. Other projects, such as a Gears of War Netflix series, have remained in limbo for several years.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Xbox's push to put more of its properties on-screen forms part of the gold rush of current and upcoming video game movies that have taken over Hollywood.
Sonic 4 is on the way after speeding through a well-received trilogy in the past decade. God of War is coming to Prime Video, despite having to replace lead actor Ryan Hurst with Dave Bautista after an on-set injury.
Then there's a new Tomb Raider series, The Legend of Zelda movie, an Elden Ring movie, and a Sekiro anime. Far from being a curse, the video game space is thriving. Will Xbox add to the tally in the coming years? We wouldn't say no to an Elder Scrolls show, that's for sure.
For more, check out the new Xbox Series X games in the works, plus join our countdown to GTA 6 as the biggest game in history gets primed for release.