Halo has been canceled after two seasons – but might finish the fight at another streaming service

Paramount Plus series Halo, which starred Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, has been canceled after only two seasons.

In a statement, Paramount Plus said: "We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

That might not be the end for the series, though, with The Hollywood Reporter suggesting that a third season could be shopped to ‘another outlet’.

There’s plenty to pick up on should that come to pass. The Halo season 2 ending featured the arrival of the Flood, as well as Master Chief finally landing on the titular Halo. A Guilty Spark reveal also suggested that future seasons would broadly adapt the events of 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved.

Cracks had been showing, however – both behind the scenes and with its audience. Star Pablo Schreiber had been outspoken on the first season’s missteps, particularly when it came to the relationship between John and Makee (Charlie Murphy).

Schreiber told SFX magazine, "The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake."

He added: "I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to."

In a separate statement, Halo developers 343 Industries wrote, "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success, and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future."

