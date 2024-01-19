Halo actor Pablo Schreiber "fought against" Master Chief having sex: "I felt it was a huge mistake"

By Jack Shepherd
Contributions from
Bradley Russell
 published

Exclusive: Pablo Schreiber opens up to SFX about Master Chief's relationship with Makee

Master Chief in Halo
(Image credit: Paramount)

It’s safe to say the first season of video game adaptation Halo was divisive. Even then, one of its most talked-about moments lingers long in the memory: that of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) having sex with human-turned-Covenant agent Makee (Charlie Murphy).

It was a moment that set tongues wagging and invited passionate discourse everywhere from Reddit to Twitter, and every message-board and forum in-between.

Worry not, Halo-heads: Schreiber, back behind the helmet of John-117 for a second season, shares your concerns about the relationship that - alongside the video game icon removing his helmet for the first time - courted controversy.

"The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake," Schreiber tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Halo season 2 on the cover.

“I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Halo season 2 releases on Paramount Plus on February 8. The above is just a snippet of our interview with Pablo Schreiber, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Halo season 2 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, January 24. For even more from SFX, sign up for the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.

Jack Shepherd
Jack Shepherd
Freelance Journalist

Jack Shepherd is the former Senior Entertainment Editor of GamesRadar. Jack used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film for the likes of GR+, Total Film, SFX, and others. You can now find Jack working as a freelance journalist and editor.

With contributions from