Halo actor Pablo Schreiber "fought against" Master Chief having sex: "I felt it was a huge mistake"

It’s safe to say the first season of video game adaptation Halo was divisive. Even then, one of its most talked-about moments lingers long in the memory: that of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) having sex with human-turned-Covenant agent Makee (Charlie Murphy).

It was a moment that set tongues wagging and invited passionate discourse everywhere from Reddit to Twitter, and every message-board and forum in-between.

Worry not, Halo-heads: Schreiber, back behind the helmet of John-117 for a second season, shares your concerns about the relationship that - alongside the video game icon removing his helmet for the first time - courted controversy.

"The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake," Schreiber tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Halo season 2 on the cover.

“I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to."

Halo season 2 releases on Paramount Plus on February 8.