The Last of Us season 2 star has shared the moment that gave her the worst "video game PTSD"

The problem with The Last of Us season 2 is that it's forcing fans of the original games to go through a nightmarish checklist of stuff they've already experienced. The most notable entry so far is having to endure the final moments of Joel Miller (played in the show by Pedro Pascal, who is no longer present in the opening credits, which we're not okay with) while we and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are forced to watch them unfold.

One fan of the games and star of the show who's present for that iconic and gut-churning sequence is Tati Gabrielle, who plays one of Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) friends, Nora. Incredibly, the star was seemingly okay with that heartbreaking scene – it was having to watch another that was created especially for season 2, she couldn't handle. Posting a gorgeous bit of artwork from @mera.kiae on Instagram of Tommy (Gabriel Luna) taking on a Bloater, Gabrielle confessed, "Surprisingly, THIS moment is what gave me the worst video game PTSD lol."

By taking Tommy out of his brother's scene, Joel's brother needed something to do, and unfortunately, that meant battling a monstrous variant of the infected with a flamethrower. While this never happened in the game's story, this kind of confrontation was a common occurrence for many playing it, especially with the added stress of being low on ammo, just like Uncle Tommy was when his weapon started to run out of gas.

Thankfully, Joel's brother lived to fight another day, and that should include providing backup for Ellie as she continues her mission of vengeance against the Salt Lake Crew. You can see how the two get on as The Last of Us continues this week on Max.