Prime Video's God of War TV show reportedly casts Dave Bautista as main hero Kratos

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Bautista was in talks to play Kratos in God of War before, but it seems to be official now

Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Prime Video's God of War TV show has reportedly found its new Kratos in Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista.

Bautista had previously been in talks to play Kratos, but Variety now reports that the deal is done. The Odyssey star Ryan Hurst was previously cast as Kratos but was forced to leave the production due to a severe bicep injury onset. The original plan was to delay production and wait for Hurst to heal, but Amazon and Sony ultimately decided to recast. With Bautista on-board as Kratos, that puts things back on track to resume filming in the coming weeks, per Variety, but everything filmed with Hurst will obviously need to be reshot.

This is yet another hurdle cleared for the troubled adaptation, which took a lot of heat for a first-look image that was perceived as awkwardly framed and unfaithful to the source material.

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Bautista is a retired professional wrestler and prolific actor best-known for his run as Drax the Destroyer in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy film series, two Avengers movies, and Thor: Love and Thunder. He's also no stranger to video game work, having appeared in dozens of WWE games since 2003, as well as the 2019 third-person shooter, Gears.

God of War's official cast includes Ed Skrein as Baldur, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Max Parker as Heimdall, Sonya Walger as Freya, and Alastair Duncan as Mimir. There's no release date yet.

For more, check out the new PS5 games on the horizon, plus all the new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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