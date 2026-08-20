The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more (August 21-23)

If you're looking for the best new shows and movies to stream this weekend, you've come to the right place. It's a relatively quiet week for white-hot new releases, though new episodes of Lanterns and Reacher season 4 are still airing weekly. However, it is a great week for under-the-radar shows and movies that you may have missed earlier in the year finally coming to streaming.
From horror film Passenger, which went largely ignored amid the obsession with Obsession earlier this year, to A24's Mother Mary, which is destined to be the least-seen Anne Hathaway movie of the year despite featuring one of her best performances, now is the perfect time to catch up. There's also a fascinating new Disney doc, with contributions from some of the world's biggest filmmakers, including Kevin Feige and James Cameron.
So read on for our picks of the best new streaming releases to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more. And if that wasn't enough, we've also got some guides to the best Apple TV shows and the best Apple TV movies to keep you entertained this summer.
Directed by Trollhunter's André Øvredal, it's about a couple who stop at the scene of an accident on the road, only to later realize that they've picked up a demonic hitchhiker. Hate it when that happens!
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Mother Mary
Available: US/UK Where to watch: HBO Max
After The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, the year of Anne Hathaway continues with Mother Mary. The A24 movie is now streaming on HBO Max after a stint in cinemas earlier this year. But given it made a little over $3 million worldwide in theaters, chances are it will fare better on streaming.
More Black Swan than Vox Lux, Hathaway stars as the eponymous musical artist who reunites with her costume designer (Michaela Coel) ahead of a comeback tour, until the movie takes a hard left turn towards the supernatural. Reviews were divisive, but director David Lowery is the kind of filmmaker who's always worth checking out.
Don't be fooled by the title; this isn't Angel Studios' latest faith-based movie. Rather, it's a pretty dark Southern Gothic horror-thriller about twin sisters who want revenge against their own father for disfiguring them as children.
Despite the very heavy premise, it's a movie with a streak of pitch-black comedy running through it, so it isn't a total mood-killer. And it has a striking sense of style, marking writer-director Aleshea Harris out as one to watch. Janelle Monáe, Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown co-star.
This dark comedy series about an increasingly unhinged tech CEO isn't brand new; it premiered on AMC+ in April. But now that it's made the jump to Netflix, it's opened an under-the-radar show up to a much wider audience.
Creator Jonathan Glatzer previously worked on the likes of Succession, Better Call Saul, and Bad Sisters, so top credentials. Billy Magnussen stars, with Zach Galifianakis and Barry's Sarah Goldberg among the impressive supporting cast. And the good news is, it's already been renewed for season 2.
This hour-long doc about Disney's theme parks may sound like an elaborate advert to make you hand over more money to the Disney Corporation. But there's a little more to it that makes it worth checking out, even if you wouldn't be caught dead at Disney World.
James Cameron, Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Pete Docter, and Dave Filoni are among the contributors who discuss, yes, Disney theme parks. But more than that, it's about the creative spark that inspired them to become storytellers, so expect some compelling foundational stories.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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