Ahead of VisionQuest premiere, Marvel releases first three WandaVision episodes for free on YouTube

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WandaVision is required viewing

WandaVision release schedule
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Just two weeks before the premiere of VisionQuest, Marvel has the first three episodes of WandaVision available to stream for free on YouTube.

You might recall that WandaVision is the first TV show to kick off the Disney Plus era of the MCU, with each series tying into the main movie universe. WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where a grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff uses magic to create a happy, idyllic life in the wake of Vision's tragic death at the hands of Thanos. At the end of the series, Wanda allows the magically created Vision to disappear into the ether, while a fully rebuilt all-white version of Vision was created by S.W.O.R.D.. It's the latter version who starts a brand-new life in VisionQuest, and invites Ultron (James Spader) to come live in his house (brain?) for some reason.

The cast includes Orla Brady as FRIDAY, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, and James D'Arcy as JARVIS (yes, that Jarvis). Ruaridh Mollica plays Tommy Maximoff, Wanda's son, who was introduced by name in the first WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along. In the trailer, Ultron says to Tommy, "You really are a son of a witch" (and that's pretty dang exciting).

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There will also be some VisionQuest news to come out of New York City Comic Con, and knowing Marvel, it'll probably be cameo-related.

VisionQuest arrives this October 14. The first three episodes of WandaVision are available now on the official Marvel YouTube channel. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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