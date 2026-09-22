Agents of SHIELD star is "low-key angry" that the series isn't canon despite being "the first MCU show"

Six years after the series came to an end, Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennett is still annoyed that the show isn't considered canon in the MCU.
"I'm still low-key angry that they don't fully acknowledge this as canon – the real followers will understand that," said Bennet in an interview with Elle. "We were the first MCU TV show, and we did 130-something hour-long episodes. We spent a lot of time in people’s homes, and I spent a lot of my life playing this character and this young woman growing into her power. There’s a lot of symbolism in that, especially looking back now."
No matter how hard some Marvel fans may argue its case, Agents of SHIELD is not considered canon in the MCU. This is largely due to the show operating within its own set of rules outside of the MCU, such as time travel, and the fact it completely ignores the blip. The SHIELD timeline has also never really matched up with the MCU, making it hard to place in the MCU timeline.
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Bennet was introduced to the Marvel on-screen universe in 2013 as the skilled hacker Daisy Johnson, aka Quake. In the comics, the superhero and spy has the power to create great earthquakes. In the show, we see Daisy evolve into a powerful Inhuman and core member of SHIELD, protecting the world from cosmic threats.
However, despite being irked over the whole canon debacle, Bennet is still open to returning to Marvel one day. When asked if she would even play Daisy again, Bennet said, "Totally. I’m obsessed with Daisy. I feel like I am Daisy. I would be so protective of her," adding, "I would love to play her with the growth that I’ve had since I’ve had a break from the role."
The issue is, we have never seen the main SHIELD characters in any MCU projects. But MCU characters have made cameos in the show, including Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Fans also spotted an Agents of SHIELD Easter egg in Daredevil: Born Again. So, there is some link there. Who knows, maybe Agents of SHIELD could get a reboot in years to come and make its way over to the MCU, just like Netflix's Daredevil did.
For more, see how to watch Marvel movies and shows in order, and keep up with Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
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