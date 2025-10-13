Marvel fans are wondering if the MCU will ever acknowledge Agents of SHIELD again: "I want it expressly made canon"

After news broke that VisionQuest would bring back James D'Arcy as Jarvis, a role D'Arcy first played in the TV show Agent Carter, MCU fans are wondering if the original Marvel show Agents of SHIELD will ever be acknowledged.

Agents of SHIELD first started airing in 2013 and ran till 2020. Clark Gregg reprised his role as Agent Coulson (despite seemingly dying in The Avengers), with the rest of the cast including Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Chloe Bennett as Daisy Johnson, and Brett Dalton as Grant Ward.

"They're acknowledging every OG Marvel TV show but the first one," said one fan on Twitter.

"It's funny cause AOS is the only one that really HAS to be at least somewhat canon because season 2 is the whole reason Age of Ultron happens," points out another fan.

"There is literally an ENTIRE arc in AOS about sentient AI and they're ignoring it," says someone else.

"Which is funny, because this show ends in a cliffhanger that's left unresolved to this day," adds another fan.

One fan even has a potential solution: "Feige can always say that AoS actions happened in another universe, and make one cross scene in Secret Wars to acknowledge them and canonize."

Still, for now, it looks like Agents of Shield won't be formally recognized in the main MCU. But, with the multiverse in play, anything can happen.

Next up for the MCU is Wonder Man, which recently dropped its first trailer. VisionQuest doesn't yet have a release date. The next Marvel movie to release is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will arrive next year.

You can keep up to date with everything else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.