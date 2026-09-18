Tommy Shepherd star won't confirm whether his Marvel character has powers in VisionQuest

Ruaridh Mollica, who will make his MCU debut as Tommy Shepherd in VisionQuest, is playing coy about whether his character will have his superpowers or not.
Tommy first appeared in WandaVision as a child, but an older version of the character is set to appear in the Vision-centric show.
But when ScreenRant asked Mollica if his superspeed powers would factor into VisionQuest, Mollica kept his cards close to his chest and answered: "This is a mystery that I am not comfortable answering."
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VisionQuest sees Paul Bettany return as the titular synthezoid, alongside a cast that includes James Spader's Ultron, Orla Brady's Friday, and James D'Arcy's Jarvis.
As it turns out, Mollica's Tommy is part of the only mandate that Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave the show.
"There's always a direct line of communication with Kevin and [Marvel's head of television] Brad Winderbaum. They're a text away. But for the most part, we had a lot of creative freedom to tell Vision's story the way we wanted to. There were no borders we needed to be mindful of," showrunner Terry Matalas explained recently.
"Kevin was very receptive to this crazy idea from the beginning. He called me and said that it's the story of Vision, he's going to meet his son, and he's like, 'The rest is up to you.'"
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One person who most likely won't factor into the show, though, is Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. She seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a fate that Vision will be aware of in the new show.
VisionQuest arrives this October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.