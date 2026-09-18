Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC will "dig deeper" into Sephiroth and Vincent, but Naoki Hamaguchi is "not going to tell you" if their stories are prequels

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi says that Revelation's story DLCs will dig deeper into their subjects, but he's not telling us when exactly they'll be set.
Earlier this month we finally got confirmation that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be releasing next April, and that after skipping DLC with Rebirth, the final entry in the trilogy will be getting two expansion packs. The first is simply titled Sephiroth, while the second is titled Vincent & the Turks, with expansions set to release between Winter 2027 and Spring 2028.
Speaking to VGC, Hamaguchi explains: "It's best to imagine the DLC like what we did with Intermission: digging deeper into the characters of Vincent and Sephiroth." However, the game's director isn't ready to divulge when exactly these stories take place within the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, saying, "In regard to whether those stories take place in the past or the present, I'm not going to tell you that now, but we're excited to reveal that."
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Given Vincent is the star of his own game, in the form of Dirge of Cerberus, it is entirely possible that Square Enix's plan for his DLC could be an alternate retelling of that game that factors in the Turks. However, given Dirge of Cerberus originally takes place as one of the latest parts of the Final Fantasy 7 timeline, it seems more likely that it'll be a prequel featuring his time as a Turk.
As for Sephiroth, the possibilities are far more vast. You could easily have some of the events that precede the events of Final Fantasy 7, during Sephiroth's time as a Soldier, or have him off doing something during the events of the game.
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