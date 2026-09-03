Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC confirmed: premium Story Expansion Pass covers 2 expansions about Sephiroth and Vincent

It's official – Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be getting story DLC later down the line, with a two-part Story Expansion Pass confirmed for the JRPG remake.
As outlined in a PlayStation Blog post following Revelation's appearance at today's PlayStation State of Play, the "Story Expansion Pass will grant access to two story-centered DLC, with more exciting details on these to come at a later point!"
Over on Steam, there are a few more details to make note of – the first story DLC is titled Sephiroth, and is aiming for a launch sometime between winter 2027 and spring 2028. After that, the second DLC is called Vincent & the Turks, which has been given the same vague release window.
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As well as being available separately, the Story Expansion Pass will be included in a newly announced Premium and Premium Plus Editions. Both of these fancy editions will grant 24 hours of early access to the main game, some in-game consumables, and an in-game accessory, while the Premium Plus version comes with some extras including a digital art book and mini soundtrack.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's Story Expansion Pass was previously leaked via a third-party Epic Games Store database tool, though at the time it wasn't clear if it could have been a placeholder. With that said, Final Fantasy Remake trilogy lead Naoki Hamaguchi previously said, even before Revelation had been officially revealed, that the then-unnamed third part in the series could get DLC if there was "significant demand," so it only felt like a matter of time before its confirmation.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation launches "both physically and digitally" on the same day: "The promise has been made."
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