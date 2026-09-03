Sony shows off Lego PlayStation with hidden secrets I think fans are gonna love

Sony has officially revealed a Lego PlayStation set, recreating the original console in surprisingly interactive detail.
Shown off during the latest State of Play stream, this kit is made up of nearly 2,000 pieces and is a near 1:1 replica of the system that kicked it all off in 1994. It isn't just a display piece to look at, though; it has 'working' buttons, one for power and another that actually opens the disc tray. Rather than a disc, though, the Lego PlayStation is hiding something else under the hood: it contains two dioramas based on a couple of its most iconic games, Gran Turismo and Ape Escape.
Lego PlayStation will be available direct from Lego on October 4 (or October 1 if you're a member of the free Lego Insider program), but you should also be able to get it via PlayStation as of October 1.
This 18+ kit is made up of 1,911 pieces, and is almost the exact same size as the original console; it measures over 2.5in (6cm) high, 10.5in (26cm) wide, and 7.5in (19cm) deep. It comes with an attachable controller and two mini dioramas inside.
Most console sets so far (like the recent Lego Sega Genesis kit) have been quite a lot smaller than the real thing, but Lego PlayStation is close to actual size. That gives it room to fit those two tiny scenes inside. Gran Turismo's diorama is a miniature race track featuring scaled down cars, while Ape Escape is a lush island course. These mini-builds can be removed and displayed separately alongside the Lego PlayStation model.
That extra real estate allows the PlayStation controller model (which can be detached or attached via the front port) to be much more accurate too. One criticism we had for the Genesis set was its controllers being too small to do their inspiration justice, and it was an even less flattering comparison due to Lego releasing a separate, larger Genesis controller as a gift-with-purchase in 2025. This version of the PlayStation handset feels so much more accurate, though.
Will you be picking up the Lego PlayStation when it hits shelves in October?
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.