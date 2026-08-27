This is one of my favorite Lego sets ever made, but soon it'll disappear for good

I'm gutted that Lego The Mighty Bowser is retiring, because it's a truly magical set that stands head and shoulders above most other Super Mario kits... quite literally. You'll struggle to find a set with more expressive personality; it's a real showstopper.
Pros
+
Imposing and impressive design
+
So full of character thanks to highly posable elements
+
Surprisingly sturdy, so you won't worry about it falling apart
+
Thematic base brings back end-level boss memories
Cons
-
Now retired, so harder to find
-
Instructions don't outline the pieces you're adding, so it's a game of spot the difference
Despite its self-aggrandizing name, Lego The Mighty Bowser isn't overexaggerating; it really is an impressive monster of a kit. Actually, I'd go so far as to say it's one of the best Lego sets ever made.
Or at least, it was. This behemoth has now been retired, which means it's becoming harder to get hold of now that Lego has stopped producing it. In fact, it'll only be available so long as stock lasts at third-party retailers like Amazon. Because Lego The Mighty Bowser is one of my all-time favorite models, consider this a plea – if you love Super Mario, consider this set before it vanishes into the ether forever.
This enormous figure is easily the most detailed and accurate Lego version of Bowser available… and that includes the new Lego Super Mario range. Although it's not to-scale with the interactive Mario figures, it should sit nicely alongside the Mario Kart set as well as the Lego Luigi and Mach 8 kit. They seem roughly the same size.
In terms of what this model can do, it isn't just a pretty face; its head, arms, hands, fingers, mouth, eyebrows, and eyes can all be moved for some quite distinct poses. Lego The Mighty Bowser also shoots a fire bolt from his mouth at the push of a button.
Build
Despite the size and apparent complexity of Lego The Mighty Bowser, I generally found it to be a straightforward project. It doesn't have many small fiddly bits, and the build develops in a very logical way. I was able to make quick progress as a result; it only took me around five hours to finish across a few evenings. I suspect it could last up to 10 hours if you're not as experienced with building Lego, but it's not a mammoth project like Lego Rivendell.
However, I do have a bone to pick with designers here. The instructions don't put the usual lines around pieces you're supposed to be adding, which makes seeing what to do next a (very frustrating) game of spot the difference. I missed certain pieces as a result, and had to go back a step when things weren't adding up.
Design
This is the most impressive figure in the Lego Super Mario range, no questions asked. Sure, the Mario Kart figures are great and the old question block is soaked in nostalgia. The Lego Piranha Plant is full of character, too. But none compare to The Mighty Bowser. It's the sort of set that'll elicit a "woah" when seen in person, and is a dead ringer for its on-screen inspiration.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
The fact it's so posable gives it a real sense of life, too; it's easy to personalize how Bowser looks on the shelf, and those moving eyes (a rarity for Lego figures) really help with that expressive nature.
It's-a-me
As of right now, the only alternative 'big' Super Mario Lego figures are the plumber brothers in their Karts; Mario and Luigi can be bought separately in the Standard Kart and Mach 8 respectively. Mario costs $169.99 from Lego, while Luigi is $179.99 at Lego.
Because it's so sturdy, you won't have any trouble adjusting it on the fly either. Sure, it won't stand up to rigorous play from younger fans and is most definitely a display-only kit. But it's far more robust than other models of this kind, such as Lego Optimus Prime.
Finally, I adore that the themed base feels like a slice of Bowser's castle. It melts into the background compared to the King Koopa himself, but brings back memories of those boss battles if you look closer. The stone 'cracking' under Bowser's weight is a particularly nice touch.
Should you buy Lego The Mighty Bowser?
Because this kit is going to the Mushroom Kingdom in the sky and will become increasingly difficult to find, I'd recommend grabbing it sooner than later if you were at all interested. While it's possible we'll get a new and improved version down the line, that's far from guaranteed.
So long as you can find it at a reasonable price, I think it's pretty great value too. There's nothing else like it in Lego's repertoire, and even though issues with instruction clarity let it down, everything else shines.
Buy it if...
✅ You want a showstopping Mario collectible: This is the most impressive Super Mario Lego set by a long way.
✅ You don't want to risk missing out: The kit has now retired, and there's no guarantee it's going to get an update version.
Don't buy it if...
❌ You'd prefer Mario or Luigi: The two plumber kits are very well done in their own right, and both are cheaper than The Mighty Bowser.
❌ You're happy to risk waiting: If you're OK with rolling the dice, there's a chance a new and improved version will appear down the road.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.