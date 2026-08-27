GTA 6 extended look live coverage – All the news as it happens from Netflix's deep dive stream

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OK, it is now time! Let's load this up on Netflix and bask in our longest, deepest look at GTA 6 yet. Leonida is calling.

Just a reminder that the GTA 6 extended look will first be exclusive to Netflix, so make sure you're signed in and ready to watch along. If you're unsure on that process, we have a ' How to watch the GTA 6 extended look ' that should explain everything, including when it'll be available later on other platforms. Netflix has confirmed it will run for 26 minutes, but we don't know exactly what that will entail. Currently I'm assuming it will just appear on the GTA page like an episode of TV and I'll click watch and blog from there. If it's split up, I will just move through it sequentially. Worried whether the Netflix servers can keep up with the sheer demand for GTA 6? A valid fear. But, the ever trustworthy Dustin Bailey has informed me that Netflix's experience running major live sporting events suggests they should be able to handle it.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Mere minutes remain until the GTA 6 extended look, and we hope the many spoilers haven't hindered your enjoyment too much – there's sure to still be plenty to get from watching the event for yourself (or, indeed, reading about it here). Rockstar have responded to the leaks, saying, "This is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time" . Stick with us, and in just fifteen minutes you can see how they did intend it.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Yes, you can doomscroll in GTA 6, marking the moment this crime sandbox maybe gets a bit too real. Or should that be... too reel! It's all part of the new game's sim-like elements, which means you can browse social media to your heart's content even while you make the character you're not playing as drives you around. Hopefully, we'll get more of a look at how this works tonight.

(Image credit: Rockstar) With dual protagonists in Lucia and Jason, recent leaks suggest that the former may be our entry point into GTA 6 , jumping off early looks in official trailers to her being in prison before she's released. Getting out of jail is the perfect excuse to re-introduce players to the GTA experience and into this modern take on Leonida, so it'd be a great way to frame a prologue. Tonight's showcase may reveal more details on just this.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) It takes a lot of work to put together a game as detailed as GTA 6, and for this entry Rockstar Games has doubled in size compared to the already hefty workforce behind Red Dead Redemption 2 . No wonder the game is able to look as impressive as it does already, and it's one of the reasons Grand Theft Auto is untouchable. This franchise is a juggernaut – and may be one of few story-heavy games that makes enough money to target fidelity like this.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Are you a CJ or a Trevor? With only an hour and change left before we find out more about Lucia and Jason, there's still time to find out which GTA protagonist you're most like with our personality quiz! Just, don't blame us if you don't like the results – this is a world of criminals, after all.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Like GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2, you can get chubby in GTA 6 if you eat a lot of food – marking a return of simulation-style RPG features that will potentially define how this Grand Theft Auto sets itself apart from the rest. Likewise, exercise a lot and Lucia and Jason will get toned, or they can get tired out if you push them too hard. Again, I have a lot of questions around how this won't be annoying, but I am certainly intrigued to find out more tonight.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) GTA 6 promises plenty of consequences for the choices you make as you engage with Leonida's underbelly , apparently going even further than those Rockstar Games experimented with in Red Dead Redemption 2 . While we know this will feature, I still have a lot of questions around what this will mean in play. Perhaps this is one of GTA 6's many new features that tonight's showcase will spotlight.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) Two hours out from the new showcase, we all know Grand Theft Auto is a huge deal in gaming – but how did we get here? We've put together a detailed look at the series' legacy, charting the crime caper's 30 year evolution to becoming the GTA we know and love today . With GTA 6 pulling from aspects throughout this whole history – San Andreas and Vice City in particular – what else can we expect to get a nod in tonight's deep dive?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games) GTA 6 is set in Leonida, Rockstar Games' take on Florida (and yes, expect more than a few 'Florida Man' type gags), which includes Vice City which we last visited in the '80s through GTA Vice City . What's the actual scope of the new map, though? We've pieced together the GTA 6 map via all the information we know so far , so you can get an early look at the scope of this era-defining open world.

(Image credit: Rockstar North) Wondering where you can pre-order GTA 6? It's no surprise Rockstar Game's latest has been such an explosive success already when it comes to securing copies – even without physical boxes coming with a disc. Our guide to availability breaks down prices across regions to ensure you get the best deal possible, as well as the different GTA 6 versions out there.