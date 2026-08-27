Days before movies like Terminator 2 are pulled from PlayStation libraries, StudioCanal launches new catalog label to restore classic movies "as they were meant to be seen"

Days before over 500 movies are set to be pulled from PlayStation libraries in several territories, StudioCanal has launched a new catalog that includes home entertainment and theatrical re-releases.
Per a press release, StudioCanal Classics, which comprises of over 18,000 titles, is beginning its launch with worldwide theatrical re-releases of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Manhunter: The Final Cut, and Pan's Labyrinth (which the studio says is the "way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen"). Home entertainment releases include Chaplin, Inside Llewelyn Davis, and a complete David Lynch collection (the latter of which has me absolutely seated).
Back in June, PlayStation users in some territories received a message that StudioCanal content would be removed from their libraries effective September 1 due to a licensing agreement expiring (H/T Kotaku). PlayStation posted a full list of the affected titles, which includes Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Paddington, Pan's Labyrinth, and more. Many of these titles will soon be available in a new form, just not previously purchased digital copies on PlayStation. A stark reminder that digital purchases are not ownership.
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"We believe that every generation, in every corner of the world, should have the opportunity to discover, celebrate and revere some of the greatest films ever made. Because great films live forever," said StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh.
Keep up to date with all of this year's biggest film releases with our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies, or check out our list of movie release dates.
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