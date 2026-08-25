First Stranger Things: Tales From '85 trailer sees Hawkins enter the paranormal as Eleven and the gang encounter ghostly monsters from the Upside Down

The first trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From '85 season 2 has arrived, and things are getting pretty spooky.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Eleven and the gang are warned about a haunting in the woods... and encounter a swarm of Demogorgon-like creatures who seemingly can't be killed... because they might be ghosts.
Per the official logline: "With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town."
The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha 'EJ' Williams as Lucas, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, and Odessa A'zion returning as Nikki (who is so charming as an animated character that it makes me sad we never got to see her in the actual series).
The first season of Tales From '85 takes place between Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, in the winter after the kiddos attended their school's Snow Ball. After the series debuted at number 7 in the Netflix Global Top 10, the streamer quickly renewed it for a second season.
It's worth noting that the show is considered to be "loose canon" to the flagship live-action show, though it doesn't make too much sense given that the new characters and monsters introduced in the animated spin-off are never mentioned again in the live-action series... so take that with a grain of salt.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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