Cyberpunk: Edgerunners welcomes us back to Night City with high-octane season 2 trailer and Netflix release date

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Chrome sweet chrome

As revealed at Anime NYC, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 hits Netflix on October 20 – and has a chrome-filled new trailer to whet the appetite before we set foot in Night City once more.

The Edgerunners season 2 teaser, which you can see above, introduces us to all the key players who we'll follow in the latest batch of episodes.

As you may have noticed, these aren't David's crew from the first season of Edgerunners. The Studio Trigger anime – co-produced by CD Projekt Red – is going anthology style, introducing a new band of netrunners and metallic ne'er-do-wells.

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The bulk of the trailer revolves around Clancy Brown's Weak Kingsley, who appears to go cyberpsycho in one moment and, in a more tender scene, is protecting Talia (Kimoy Lee), a girl who may or may not be her daughter.

Rounding out the cast is camera-wielding Roman Carax (Valeria Rodriguez) and Snake Nation member D. (Nazeeh Tarsha), who each get mixed up in the blood-and-metal mayhem that the second season of Edgerunners is cooking up.

One moment in particular, that of an Arasaka building being bombed, may conjure up the legendary exploits of V. and Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the ill-fated David's confrontation with Atom Smasher at the end of the first season. Either way, it seems the corporation is very much still around in the anime.

The first episode was already shown at this year's Anime Expo, with first reactions calling it "very special." The creatives behind the series also compared the upcoming season to a Martin Scorsese film, as if there wasn't reason to be excited about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 enough.

For more, check out our guide to new anime, as well as the best anime you should be watching in 2026.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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