Cyberpunk: Edgerunners welcomes us back to Night City with high-octane season 2 trailer and Netflix release date

As revealed at Anime NYC, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 hits Netflix on October 20 – and has a chrome-filled new trailer to whet the appetite before we set foot in Night City once more.
The Edgerunners season 2 teaser, which you can see above, introduces us to all the key players who we'll follow in the latest batch of episodes.
As you may have noticed, these aren't David's crew from the first season of Edgerunners. The Studio Trigger anime – co-produced by CD Projekt Red – is going anthology style, introducing a new band of netrunners and metallic ne'er-do-wells.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
The bulk of the trailer revolves around Clancy Brown's Weak Kingsley, who appears to go cyberpsycho in one moment and, in a more tender scene, is protecting Talia (Kimoy Lee), a girl who may or may not be her daughter.
Rounding out the cast is camera-wielding Roman Carax (Valeria Rodriguez) and Snake Nation member D. (Nazeeh Tarsha), who each get mixed up in the blood-and-metal mayhem that the second season of Edgerunners is cooking up.
One moment in particular, that of an Arasaka building being bombed, may conjure up the legendary exploits of V. and Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the ill-fated David's confrontation with Atom Smasher at the end of the first season. Either way, it seems the corporation is very much still around in the anime.
The first episode was already shown at this year's Anime Expo, with first reactions calling it "very special." The creatives behind the series also compared the upcoming season to a Martin Scorsese film, as if there wasn't reason to be excited about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 enough.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out our guide to new anime, as well as the best anime you should be watching in 2026.