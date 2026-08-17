Kingdom Hearts anime is going all-in on the mystery, and I wouldn't have it any other way

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"Please let your imaginations run wild"

Sora wields a Keyblade themed after Pixar&#039;s Coco in a screenshot from Kingdom Hearts 4&#039;s D23 trailer.
(Image credit: Square Enix / Disney)

Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura says a "hint" for the anime's premise is hiding in its first artwork, and it's exactly the sort of clue-hunting and obscure narrative tease that I want from one of my favorite game franchises.

At D23, the surprise announcement of a Kingdom Hearts anime was made. True to form with the crossover Disney series, very little detail was attached – save for the first key art, which you can see below.

Key art from the unnamed Kingdom Hearts anime series coming to Disney Plus, showing a long haired character wielding a Keyblade.

(Image credit: Disney / Square Enix)

According to Nomura, however, the figure (who may or may not be Sora) is the key to unlocking the mysteries of the upcoming anime.

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"I imagine you're surprised by this sudden announcement. Some of you may be wondering, 'What will it be about?'" Nomura offered on Twitter.

"We can't discuss all the details just yet, but I've been in close discussions with the scenario team, including myself, and when needed, we've also enlisted the art team's cooperation, even creating multiple new character designs specifically for this project. I can't say anything more right now, but the hint is in the single piece of key art that's been revealed. Please let your imaginations run wild while you await further updates."

For the uninitiated, Kingdom Hearts revolves around the coming-of-age journey of teenage boy Sora and his friends, Riku and Kairi.

Once tied to their home of Destiny Islands, they are suddenly thrust on a journey to stop evil across several Disney worlds, flanked by familiar characters and allies such as Donald, Goofy, and Mickey Mouse.

But that's just the start. What begins as a fairly basic run through the plots of Disney movies soon transforms into a wild (and frequently maddening) tale of surrogate bodies, evil organizations, time travel, and lost realms.

By the time we reach Kingdom Hearts 3, many may have fell off the lore train, such was its increasingly knotty and dense nature. The trilogy didn't even wrap in satisfying fashion; sacrilege to some, but a joy for someone like me who delights in hearing Nomura has hidden story beats for the series in a Japan-exclusive hotel (yes, that really happened).

Kingdom Hearts 4 may be next up, but it's the anime that has me more intrigued.

After all, that project has been in development for several years and it was announced at D23 that the next instalment would finally be released in late 2027. Answers, then, are just around the corner. Boo.

A trailer teased more of the next step in Sora's journey, including a stopover in a Coco-themed world. That suggests we're getting slightly more traditional fare in line with the first Kingdom Hearts for at least its first act.

But I want to embrace the weirdness, madness, and years of theorycraft.

The Kingdom Hearts anime's key art is just unknowable enough to kickstart another journey that promises to prove frustratingly obtuse and joyously cathartic at the same time. Is it a prequel? Sequel? Both? All is possible with Kingdom Hearts. I can't wait to see what Nomura and company are cooking with this anime.

For more, check out other new anime in the works, plus all the upcoming PS5 games just over the horizon.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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