Ben Affleck used AI for "lots of things" in his new Netflix movie but is "hesitant" to "point out what they are"

Ben Affleck insists his new Netflix movie Animals is still "very human" despite using AI for "lots of things" during production.
“I used [AI] for lots of things in that movie," Affleck said during a talk at a Screentime panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I'm a little bit hesitant to point out what they are – or even talk about it – because in my business, we're trying to foster the illusion of reality, right?”
Affleck added, "It's sort of like if you went to a magic show and the magician walked out and said, 'Just before I start, I want you to know there's another bunny under here. (And] this guy’s a plant.' You know, it's sort of ruined, right? But yes, we did use it."
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Affleck also felt it was a "good example" of using AI ethically, instead of simply typing in a prompt and seeing what the technology spits out.
Animals, written, directed, and starring Affleck, is a crime thriller that sees the one-time Batman actor play a mayoral candidate who has to come up with a ransom payment by any means necessary – even if it means risking his own career. The Netflix release also stars Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, and Kerry Washington.
AI is the unfortunate buzzword right now in Hollywood and beyond. The BBC boss Matt Brittin has recently caused some consternation by saying an AI-generated Doctor Who episode was "pretty good."
Elsewhere, a Resident Evil artist outright denied AI accusations – indicating that the witch hunt against creators isn't always in good faith. Upcoming Marvel show VisionQuest, featuring plenty of robots and androids, has rejected generative AI too, but will address its impact.
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Animals is streaming on Netflix from October 9.
For more, check out our guide to best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.