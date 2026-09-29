BBC boss says he's seen an entirely AI-generated episode of Doctor Who, thinks AI is "pretty good" but "it's not going to replace humans"

BBC boss Matt Brittin has shared his thoughts on AI – and revealed he's been sent an AI-generated episode of Doctor Who.
"Everyone’s got the ability in their hands – or six billion people have – to create content at the standard of a Hollywood studio," Brittin shared at the Royal Television Society conference, as reported by Variety.
"Somebody sent me a 50-minute episode of Doctor Who that was AI-generated the other day. It's pretty good," he added. "I mean, it's not going to replace humans, and we'll come on to that. So everyone's a creator. Not all the creativity is bad."
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The future of Doctor Who is currently uncertain. Ncuti Gatwa left the show after just two seasons, and a cliffhanger ending that saw the Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper now seems unlikely to ever be resolved after it was revealed the planned Christmas special will not be happening and showrunner Russell T Davies has exited the show. The BBC is also putting Doctor Who out to tender.
"This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory," the BBC said in a statement.
While you wait for more Doctor Who, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.
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