The Apothecary Diaries season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 sees Maomao return to crack more mysteries and navigate the perils of palace politics. What you may not know, however, is that the hit anime is shaking things up this season by splitting its story across two years.
Confused? Don't be. Not yet, anyway. For now, we'll keep things in the immediate future with The Apothecary Diaries season 3, episode 1 release date. We'll also fill you in on the Crunchyroll streaming time in the US and UK, current confirmed schedule, and then talk about the show's 2027 plans.
If you're curious about what else is part of the fall lineup, we have a guide to all of 2026's new anime. There's also a collection of best Crunchyroll anime, should you require it.
The Apothecary Diaries season 3, episode 1 release date: what time is it on Crunchyroll?
The Apothecary Diaries season 3, episode 1 is released on October 2. The new episode can be watched exclusively on Crunchyroll.
As of right now, the anime streamer says the exact release time is 'TBA'. But we anticipate it will be available soon after its Japanese release at 11:00 PM JST. In that case, it could drop at around 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern. That's 3:00 PM BST.
The Apothecary Diaries season 3 release schedule: are new episodes releasing weekly?
Right now, The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will release new episodes every Friday throughout the fall (October-December) season. The show will then go on a break until April 2027, with a movie – titled The Apothecary Diaries: The Secret Treasure of the Deceased Consort – being released in Japanese theaters on December 11.
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The current The Apothecary Diaries season 3 release schedule is as follows:
The Apothecary Diaries season 3, episode 1: October 2, 2026
The Apothecary Diaries season 3, episode 2: October 9, 2026
The Apothecary Diaries season 3 episode count and two-cour structure
The Apothecary Diaries season 3 is confirmed to run for 24 episodes.
Unless there are unscheduled breaks, 12 episodes will air from October through to December.
The show will then take a break, airing another 12 episodes from Spring 2027 as part of its second cour/second half.
Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 3
The Apothecary Diaries is only available to watch exclusively on Crunchyroll. All three seasons can be streamed on the platform in the following regions: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent.
The Apothecary Diaries is one of our must-see picks this season. Find out what else made the cut in our guide to best anime.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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